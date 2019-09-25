How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Premiere Online

Tonight is the season 2 premiere of The Masked Singer and the show will air on the Fox network, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. Host Nick Cannon and all four judges have returned. Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are all back to try to figure out the identities of each disguised celebrity. For those unfamiliar, The Masked Singer features celebrities in elaborate costumes. As for how the show works, the stars sing for votes each week and keep their true identities top secret. Clues are given by each contestant and the judges try to guess who each performer could be … The lowest scoring performer each week gets unmasked in front of a live studio audience and the judges. The winner of the season is the final contestant to be unmasked, on the finale.

For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options for watching the new season’s episodes online, as they air on TV.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets).

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on the date of the premiere to promote the new season. He also talked about his dating life. Currently, he does not want a girlfriend or a wife and he just wants to work on himself. He did say that he’s a hopeless romantic but, he’s just not into having a relationship right now. Cannon said he and ex-wife Mariah Carey are still close friends. He also said that he really likes her boyfriend. And, Cannon said he wouldn’t mind having more kids at some point. Cannon then turned the tables and asked Williams, “What are YOU doing later?”

Cannon also revealed that he’s currently going to school at Howard University and is set to graduate in May 2020. He also just got his own talk show and is really excited about the gig.

According to Variety, Cannon’s daytime talk show will be on TV in 2020 and Cannon will be in a partnership with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury for the new venture. Debmar-Mercury released an official statement about Cannon’s new show and said, “We are excited to be able to announce this collaboration with Nick, who has proven himself to be such a dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage and online platforms. The daytime audience got to see that firsthand earlier this year with his stellar performance guest-hosting The Wendy Williams Show. Now we can’t wait to see Nick put his own unique stamp on talk and add daytime to his impressive list of accomplishments.” Cannon went on to say that he was inspired by Williams to dive into daytime hosting, as he usually is the host of reality competitions like America’s Got Talent, Wild ‘N Out, and The Masked Singer. Having his own show is a whole different ball game.