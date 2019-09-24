How to Watch ‘The Prodigal Son’ Premiere Online

FOX’s new crime series The Prodigal Son premieres tonight at 9/8c. The series follows a criminal psychologist who must solve crimes while contending with his father, who is a notorious serial killer. For those who do not have cable, there are still options for you when it comes to being able to watch the show online.

‘The Prodigal Son’ Season Premiere Preview

The series focuses on the dynamic between criminal psychologist Michael Whitly (Tom Payne) as he tries to gain insight into the actions of his serial killer father, Martin (Michael Sheen). The more he talks with his father, however, the more he’s forced to confront his own psychological struggles. Sheen recently talked with Entertainment Weekly about the series and what initially drew him in.

“What I want to see in a pilot episode is lots of possibility, options, and things to potentially explore. I thought this was fascinating: We have a character who has done some of the most awful things that a human being can do and yet seems to be a loving father,” Sheen explained. “He has all these contradictory things in him, and this central father/son relationship seems really problematic — in a good way. I just thought there was so much under the surface to look into and explore and be interesting and that’s perfect for a pilot episode because you think we could go anywhere.”

Sheen also talked about the differences between The Prodigal Son and other crime procedurals. “There is an element of a case that needs to be worked on each episode, but then there’s overarching storylines as well, so it’s not quite as prescriptive as there’s a case every week that Malcolm has to come and talk to his dad about,” he revealed. “There are very strong threads going through the whole arc of the season, as well as individual things that happen in each episodes, so there’s a bit of both there.”

Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver recently talked about their inspiration for the series. “Chris and I were really just playing around with characters and what makes them interesting on TV,” Sklaver told Deadline. “We were wondering about parents and how they can affect the children.” He poses the question, “What if your father was a serial killer — but also a really good dad?”