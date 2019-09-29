How to Watch ‘The Rookie’ Season 2 Premiere Episode Online

ABC’s show The Rookie has become a hit and now it’s back for season 2. For those who want to watch the show’s premiere, as well as all brand-new episodes, there are still live streaming options for those with or without a cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

For those who would like to know more information about The Rookie‘s new season, episode descriptions, and cast details, read on below.

“THE ROOKIE” SEASON 2 CAST CHANGES: Afton Williamson, who played one of the main characters, Talia Bishop, has quit the show. She played partner to rookie Officer Nolan. Variety reported that the actress had claimed racial discrimination and sexual harassment on set, by another actor. In August 2019, Williamson notified online followers of her leaving the show and the reason for her departure. Williamson wrote on Instagram, “I will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie. I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the Truth. Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers. During the Season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star, Demetrius Grosse, and the racist commentary & bullying from the Hair Dept. Head, Sally Ciganovich escalated into Sexual Assault at our Wrap party.”

She continued, writing, “The Sexual Harassment though reported directly to the Showrunner/EP remained undocumented and was not reported to HR as promised. Ciganovich was fired ONLY after the sexual assault and NOT for an entire year of outward racism/racially charged language and bullying behavior in and out of the Hair and Makeup trailer. HR protocol was never adhered to following the above reports given by me to my Showrunner/EP and an investigation was never issued for any of my claims. The only time I was asked to participate in an investigation was after a meeting I called in June following our Season 2 announcement … After my initial report of sexual harassment, I was assured that Grosse would be fired. I was also asked to film with him the very next day as a courtesy to the script, even though we had not begun filming the episode yet. Grosse reappeared on our call sheet at the end of the season, I was even written in scenes with him. I asked the Showrunner about this and he admitted to me that the Grosse had not been fired nor had he gotten HR involved.” Williamson said that she was assured “everything was handled” but when season 2 started filming, she walked away from the show.

After an investigation by Entertainment One, EOne released the following statements, “The investigation encompassed nearly 400 hours of interviews and review of evidence, involving a significant amount of material, including video, that was provided to and examined by the investigator. As a result of the independent investigation, we have concluded that those identified in Ms. Williamson’s allegations did not conduct themselves in an unlawful manner or demonstrate behavior inappropriate for the workplace. It was also concluded that the executive producers, including showrunner Alexi Hawley, addressed matters of which they were made aware promptly and in a fair and reasonable manner. We recognize and respect that as individuals, the lens through which we view situations, interactions and comments, can differ based on our experiences and perspectives. As such, we regret that Ms. Williamson’s time on the series was not a positive one for her, and we respect her decision to move on to other projects. We continue to focus on fostering a safe and respectful work environment for all our corporate and production employees and further reinforce our policies and procedures.”

Demetrius Grosse was the actor accused by Williamson and, after the investigation, Williamson voiced her upset on Instagram, writing, “What saddens me the most is that the lengths that were taken to Deceive, Lie, and Cover Up the Truth, were far greater than those made to Protect and Maintain a Safe Working Environment for Employees. It’s Heartbreaking for everyone on that set; Past and Present. And for every Actor out there who Stands in the Face Of Harassment and Discrimination, Assault and Injustice. As a Black Woman, an Artist, an Actor, in 2019. My Speaking the Truth, Standing up for myself, and Leaving an Unsafe Work Environment, Changed things for a lot of people: Black Women, Artists, Actors, Victims, and Survivors of Injustice and Discrimination; Gave Hope and a Promise that things Will Change; that things ARE CHANGING. And that is Not in Vain. My prayer is that we get to a point in this Industry where we don’t just Talk about it in 2 hour Mandatory Meetings. But we adhere to Keeping the Promises Made to Everyone on every set, Tirelessly Fulfilling their Dreams with Passion and Dedication. In order to Be the Change, I want to see, I will Continue to Work so that Casts & Crews alike finally See Words Align With Action.”

“THE ROOKIE” SEASON 2 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Impact” and the episode description reads, “Danger is ever-present as the officers of the Mid-Wilshire precinct grapple with the aftermath of a plotted attack on the city of Los Angeles, leaving Officer Bradford fighting for his life. Flash forward two weeks and the rookies receive the shocking results of their latest training exam, leaving one officer questioning what the future holds. Meanwhile, tension develops at home as Nolan and Lopez advance in their relationships with Jessica and Wesley.” For those who missed it, officer Bradford collapsed at the end of season 1, after being inside the home of a man who was infected with a deadly disease, a weaponized virus.

“THE ROOKIE” SEASON 2 EPISODE 2: “The Night General” is the title of episode 2, which is set to air on October 6, 2019, and the synopsis states, “Nolan teams up with new night detective Pablo Armstrong for a murder investigation case that results in an unexpected reunion with a former love interest.”

“THE ROOKIE” SEASON 2 EPISODE 3: The synopsis of episode 3 reads, “Officer Nolan navigates building tension in his relationship with Jessica and a developing rapport with Grace while working a high-stakes criminal case involving an undercover homeland security agent. Meanwhile, Officer Chen meddles with Officer Bradford’s love life, and Officer Lopez learns some surprising news about Wesley.” This episode is set to air on October 13, 2019.

“THE ROOKIE” SEASON 2 EPISODE 4: On October 20, 2019, episode 4, which is titled “Warriors and Guardians”, will air.