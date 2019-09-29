How to Watch ‘The Simpsons’ Season 31 Online Without Cable

Matt Groening’s The Simpsons, FOX’s seemingly neverending primetime staple, is back for its 31st season as Homer and Bart become social media celebrities after one of their fights goes viral. There’s a lot in store for the brand new season and it all begins Sunday, September 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

‘The Simpsons’ Season 31 Premiere Preview

Earlier this year, FOX announced the renewal of The Simpsons for Seasons 31 and 32. The show is already the longest-running American sitcom and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series in terms of seasons and number of episodes. By the end Season 32, the show will have produced a total of 713 episodes.

In the Season 31 premiere, a video of Bart and Homer fighting goes viral causing the father-son duo to begin a new journey as social media celebrities. Meanwhile, Lisa battles the school’s new industrialized detention system in the premiere episode called “The Winter of Our Monetized Content.”

The network has released the following episode descriptions for Episodes 2, 3, and 4.

In “Go Big or Go Homer,” Homer enlists an intern to help him with a new business but runs into trouble with the local mafia. Michael Rapaport guest stars as Mike Wegman.

In “The Fat Blue Line,” Chief Wiggum’s on the spot when Homer becomes the latest victim of the Springfield Pickpocket.

On October 20, the renowned Halloween anthology episode “Treehouse of Horror XXX” will air. In the episode, there’s a mission to rescue Milhouse, while Homer tries on new bodies. Meanwhile, Selma finds love with an alien in the basement.

As usual, heaps of celebrities will lend their voices throughout the course of the season including singer, songwriter, record producer, and pianist John Legend, his wife, supermodel and author Chrissy Teigen (Lip Sync Battle), and Zach Woods (Silicon Valley). Additional guest voices this season include Fortune Feimster (Life in Pieces), Asia Kate Dillon (John Wick 3, Billions), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Scott Bakula (NCIS: New Orleans), and directors Joseph and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame). John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), and primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall will also be heard this season. All of this star power joins the regular cast which consists of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer.

The Simpsons is no stranger to awards season having won a whopping 33 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, a 2016 People’s Choice Award, and a 2016 Environmental Media Award. It was also the first animated series to win a Peabody Award and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short “The Longest Daycare.” The feature film titled Simpsons Movie premiered in 2007 and grossed over $527 million worldwide.