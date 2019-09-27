How to Watch Transparent Musicale Finale Online for Free

Following Jeffrey Tambor’s departure from the series in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, Amazon’s Transparent wraps up the series with a musical finale surrounding the death of Tambor’s onscreen character, Maura. The finale is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Here's a further rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:

‘Transparent Musicale Finale’ Preview

After actor Jeffrey Tambor was shown the door following accusations of sexual harassment on set, Transparent, the series where Tambor plays Maura, a transgender woman, is wrapping up its story with a musical finale. Titled Transparent Musicale Finale, the finale wraps up its characters’ storylines following the sudden death of Maura, forcing the Pfefferman family to confront the loss of their matriarch and “Moppa.” The special will be two hours long and is, yes, a musical.

Creator and showrunner Jill Soloway previously wasn’t sure how to continue the series without Tambor, and considered “it might be easier just to stop,” before settling on the musical finale idea, according to Variety.

The finale, created by Soloway with original music by Faith Soloway, features returning cast members Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Shakina Nayfack, and Trace Lysette, in addition to a number of fan-favorite characters returning for the special. Some of the finale’s song titles include “Your Boundary Is My Trigger” and “Sepulveda Boulevard.” The series and songs are inspired by their parent who came out as transgender.

“Faith has been writing these songs for so long,” said Jill Soloway. “She’s a lyricist, she’s a composer, she’s a Soloway. It’s not like we’re just sticking songs on to the show. The songs are coming from a deep place inside of our own family’s history. Faith had a residency at Joe’s Pub, at the Public in New York, where I would go and listen to these songs being sung by other people.

“We want to have everybody have that ‘wow’ moment when they see the movie for the first time,” Soloway told Variety on the Television Critics Association press tour. “We take so many risks.”

Before the Tambor scandal derailed the series, Transparent had been set to produce a regular fifth season; writers and creators didn’t want to end the series abruptly. Thanks to the momentum of the Musicale Finale, Jill Soloway also revealed plans to take Transparent to Broadway in the form of a stage musical.

“We’re in the process of going down the road where you do workshops and then you do off-Broadway and then you do Broadway,” said Soloway.