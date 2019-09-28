How to Watch Troy vs Arkansas State Football Online

The Troy Trojans football team will host the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama, on Saturday as both teams enter Sun Belt play.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of most Troy, Arkansas State and Sun Belt football games every week, other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Troy vs Arkansas State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Arkansas State vs Troy Preview

Troy hit the road for the first time this season last week, trouncing the Akron Zips 35-7 to improve to 2-1.

The Trojans defense held the Zips to just 39 rushing yards, 242 total yards from scrimmage, and 10 first downs.

“I think the biggest thing was we didn’t have the mental errors,” Troy defensive coordinator Brandon Hall said, according to the Dothan Eagle. “Last week, I thought, was really good. I thought our kids were ready to play.

“The biggest thing, too, is we started fast, like [in the Trojans’ season debut against] Campbell. We came out the first series, stopped them, got the sack, kind of set the momentum. We were able to affect the quarterback for the rest of the day.”

Defensive tackle Will Choloh Jr. sacked Zips redshirt junior quarterback Kato Nelson for a 7-yard loss on the game’s second play from scrimmage, leading to a three-and-out.

“That was the goal, just come out and hit them in the mouth early and see if they are going to fold,” Choloh said, per the Dothan Eagle. “They were frustrated.”

The sophomore added: “It was just us executing. Once we started doing everything right, once everybody starting taking care of their business we put them out of the game quite early.”

Troy senior quarterback Kaleb Barker completed 27 of 37 attempts for 214 yards, 3 touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed 8 times for 42 yards and another score.

Arkansas State took a 31-14 lead over the Southern Illinois Salukis into halftime last week, then held on for a 41-28 victory to improve to 2-2.

Redshirt junior quarterback Logan Bonner completed 17 of 31 passes for 320 yards and 4 touchdowns without a turnover.

On Monday, Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson revealed that Bonner had been dealing with a hand injury since the team’s season debut. On Wednesday, Bonner announced on Twitter that he’d undergone season-ending surgery on his throwing-hand thumb.

Across four games this season, Bonner went 91-of-153 for 1,052 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just 1 interception.

Anderson announced on Wednesday that redshirt freshman Layne Hatcher, a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2018 recruiting class who transferred in April, will take over as the team’s starter.

“I just think he steps in and he doesn’t look like a guy who’s afraid of the moment,” Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson said Wednesday, according to AL.com. “He’s prepared. He earned the team’s respect over the summer with how he came in and worked. Nobody, even Bonner, didn’t outwork him.”