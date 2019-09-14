How to Watch Troy vs Southern Miss Football Online

The Troy Trojans will host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama, on Saturday.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) won't be on regular TV anywhere

Southern Miss vs Troy Preview

The Trojans haven’t played since they stomped the Campbell Fighting Campbells 43-14 at home back on August 31.

Troy outgained their foes 527-143. They were particularly dominant on the ground, rushing 37 times for 245 yards and a trio of touchdowns while surrendering just 50 rushing yards on 39 carries.

A lightning-induced 74-minute delay interrupted the blowout in the second quarter.

“I’m glad we got the win,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said, according to The Tropolitan. “I was a little bit worried with how we would respond after the long delay, but I was really pleased with how we played in the second half.

“I was really pleased with how we tried to take control of the game upfront and win the line of scrimmage.”

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 on the year, taking their home opener 38-10 against the Alcorn State Braves before falling on the road to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 38-15.

“They’ve played one game and they played well,” Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson said of Troy, according to the Hattiesburg American. “They’ve got a large share of their football team back from last year. We know we’re playing another good football team that will be the tale of the tape for us every week. They’re doing a great job, they’re talented at all of the skill positions, good up front on both sides of the ball, so we know we’ve got a tough opponent.”

He added: “It’s always difficult [playing a team that has only played one game]; you have to look at a lot of different things. There’s not one method to it, you have to look at a lot of different scenarios and prepare the best you can, but it’s certainly always tough.”

Southern Miss didn’t score on the Bulldogs until 4:42 remained in the third quarter, when redshirt junior quarterback Jack Abraham found redshirt sophomore wideout Jaylond Adams for a 28-yard touchdown.

“We got to do better job coming out in that first half and putting up some points,” Abraham said, according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. “We were shooting ourselves in the foot. I didn’t feel like we weren’t driving the ball at all. I feel like we were driving the ball well and had a lot of yards and ran the ball well. We just got to do better a job at punching it in.”

He added: “They are definitely a talented defense, but we had a key on what they were doing the whole time. It just came down to executing.”