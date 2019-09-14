How to Watch Stanford vs UCF Football Online Without Cable

The UCF Knights will host the Stanford Cardinal at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando on Saturday.

Stanford vs UCF Preview

Stanford topped the Northwestern Wildcats 17-7 at home in their season opener. Last week, they traveled to Los Angeles, where they fell to the USC Trojans 45-20.

The Cardinal held a three-point lead with a minute remaining in the first half, then surrendered 28 unanswered points.

Trojans freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis went 28-of-33 for 377 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no picks as his side outgained Stanford 492-335.

“I think that we all played really hard,” Stanford senior linebacker Curtis Robinson said, per 247Sports. “I just think that it came down to lack of execution.”

Senior quarterback K.J. Costello left the Northwestern game after taking a shot to the head in the first half, giving way to junior Davis Mills, who got the start against the Trojans.

In the defeat, Mills went 22-of-36 for 267 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

“I thought he played well. I really did. I thought he played well,” head coach David Shaw said, according to 247Sports. “And it’s just those opportunities. It’s pretty straightforward from last game to this game. And I’ll preface it by saying I think he’s going to be outstanding. I really do. He’s got a great mind for the game. He’s athletic. He’s got a strong arm. He’s accurate. The big thing is those deep balls. He throws it too flat. He’s got to put a little more air under those balls and give those guys an opportunity to actually run under them.”

Shaw added: “This guy’s going to be really, really good. We missed some opportunities. Some opportunities we didn’t give him. But yeah, we got to take advantage of those.”

UCF thrashed the Florida A&M Rattlers 62-0 at home in their season debut, then last week bested the Florida Atlantic Owls 48-14 on the road in freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s first career start.

Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush started against the Rattlers, with Gabriel and redshirt freshman Quadry Jones seeing time. Wimbush then missed the FAU contest with an injury.

Gabriel went 7-of-19 for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Owls. He added 19 more yards and another score with his feet and didn’t turn the ball over.

“When my name’s called, I’m going to be there — whatever the team needs,” Gabriel said, according to The Associated Press. “We’re in a unique situation at the quarterback position. Every guy has the talent to play.”

On Thursday, UCF head coach Josh Heupel said the Knights’ quarterback situation against the Cardinal was “still to be decided,” according to Rivals, adding that Wimbush was back to full strength.