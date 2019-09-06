How to Watch UFC 242 on TV, Phone or Streaming Device

You can buy the UFC 242 PPV right here. For pricing details and a rundown of how to watch on your TV and different devices, read on below.

A Fight-of-the-Year candidate between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier headlines UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The main PPV card will start at 2 p.m. ET in the United States, with Khabib vs Poirier taking place around 3:45 p.m. ET.

If you’ve yet to watch a UFC PPV event since the move to ESPN+, or you’re just looking for a comprehensive guide on how it all works, here’s a complete rundown on how to buy UFC 242 and how to watch Khabib vs Poirier on your TV, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other streaming devices:

How to Buy UFC 242 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 242, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 242 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch both UFC 242 preliminary cards (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV) on any of the ESPN digital platforms (more on that below)

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 242 right here for $59.99.

You will also be given the option for the special bundle price if you simply want to extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get UFC 242 for $79.98.

Where to Watch UFC 242

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the PPV, you can watch Khabib vs Poirier and the complete UFC 242 main card on the ESPN app.

So, if you’re looking to watch on your TV, you can’t do so through an actual cable channel, but you can watch on any connected-to-your-TV device that supports the ESPN app, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The app is also available on select Samsung and Roku Smart TVs, as well as Android phones, iPhones and tablets.

Additionally, if you simply want to watch on your computer, you can do so via ESPN.com

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 242 Preview

Featuring the long-awaited return of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC 242 kicks off the UFC’s new partnership with Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi is set to become a hub for high-profile championship fights over the next five years and has already featured some of the sports most famous (and infamous) fights back at UFC 112 including the legendary first war between Frankie Edgar and BJ Penn alongside the Anderson Silva and Demian Maia scrap that left a black eye on the sport.

Khabib hasn’t fought since dethroning Conor McGregor 11 months ago. The subsequent brawl that erupted after the fight wound up earning both fighters a suspension and forced UFC President Dana White’s hand into setting up an interim title bout between Dustin Poirier and featherweight champion Max Holloway. Poirier denied Holloway’s attempt to join the ranks of “champ-champs” on the back of some much improved striking and looks to offer arguably the toughest stylistic matchup that Nurmagomedov has seen so far.

At a pristine 27-0, Nurmagomedov has established his dominance over the UFC’s lightweight division with his pressuring takedowns and aggressive top control. His strength advantage over the rest of the difference is sizeable and no fighter has proven capable of stopping Nurmagomedov from putting them on their back and inflicting heavy damage – though Poirier looks to have the best shot at doing so thus far.

A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Poirier is comfortable should he find himself on his back and despite Khabib’s suffocating top control, has the skillset to catch Nurmagomedov if he slips up and makes a mistake on the ground. On the feet, Nurmagomedov is still a raw striker – though he has some considerable power in his hands. Poirier showed off a much improved stand-up game against Holloway and should Nurmagomedov be hesitant to take the black belt down, look for Poirier to try and outbox the champion.

Nurmagomedov was an excellent stylistic foil to Conor McGregor and MMA fans anxiously await to see if he can impose that sort of dominant will against fighters with a more refined ground game.

Also featured on the card is another exciting lightweight matchup between veteran Edson Barboza and Paul Felder. The winner should find themselves fairly close to a title shot – likely one or at most two wins away. Khabib’s fellow Dagestani fighter, Islam Makhachev, is also featured on the card and looks to enter his name into the lightweight title picture with a win over Jiu-Jitsu wizard Davi Ramos.

READ NEXT: How to Watch UFC PPV Events Through ESPN Plus