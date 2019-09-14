How to Watch UFC Vancouver: Cowboy vs Gaethje Online in US

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone takes on Justin Gaethje in an exciting headliner at UFC Fight Night 158 from Vancouver, Canada.

UFC Vancouver 2019 Preview

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin Gaethje do battle in the top-billed showdown at UFC Fight Night 158. Cerrone has long served as the gatekeeper for the UFC’s lightweight and welterweight divisions. Despite his unassuming 36-12 career record, Cerrone’s losses have come at the hands of a who’s who of UFC champions since making the jump to the promotion in 2011.

Cerrone is mostly known for his exciting style of fighting – which has turned him into a fan-favorite. One of Dana White’s most trusted fighters when he needs someone to go out and put on a show, Cerrone typically does his best to avoid taking the fight to the ground, instead opting to stand and trade with his opponents. With 16 total fight of the night/knockout of the night awards to his name, Cerrone is one of the promotion’s most decorated fighters to never bring home a championship belt.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje is one of the UFC’s most exciting prospects. After piling up an 18-0 record outside of the Octagon, Gaethje has made waves in the promotion since joining in 2017. Despite suffering back to back losses to a pair of former champions in Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez, Gaethje earned fight of the night honors in both showdowns along with taking home the honors in four out of five of his UFC contests. In fact, the only fight Gaethje didn’t win fight of the night ended with him viciously knocking out James Vick – for which he took home knockout of the night honors.

The two have common opponents in Edson Barboza and Eddie Alvarez. While both fighters finished Barboza in the first showdown, their outcomes facing Alvarez differed greatly though the fights were both closely contested contests. Cerrone came out on top against Alvarez in a closely contested three-round thriller while Gaethje earned fight of the night honors after a back and forth war with Alvarez that ended with an Alvarez knee.

Always looking to press the action in fights, Gaethje offers an exceptionally exciting matchup for Cerrone. Don’t expect any takedowns in this matchup between brawlers as the crafty veteran Cerrone tries to outsmart the younger – and more powerful – Gaethje on the feet. Gaethje had been targeted for a possible title shot prior to his two losses and a headliner win over Cerrone would give him three straight wins and put him in a great position to finally make a run at the belt.