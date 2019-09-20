How to Watch Utah vs USC Football Online Without Cable

The USC Trojans football team will host the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday as both teams enter Pac-12 play.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Utah vs USC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

Fox Sports 1 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Utah vs USC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Utah vs USC on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Utah vs USC Preview

After securing victories over the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Stanford Cardinal, the Trojans fell to the BYU Cougars 30-27 in overtime on Saturday for their first defeat of the season.

USC redshirt sophomore kicker Chase McGrath hit a 52-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining in regulation to tie things up at 27, but BYU opened overtime with a field goal then intercepted USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis to seal the victory.

“We didn’t lose this game by big mistakes,” defensive back Chase Williams said, according to 247Sports. “It was the little things, so really we just need to go back to the drawing board, talk with coaches, support each other and do our jobs and that’s it.”

He added: “How do you bounce back? We stick together. All teams go through adversity. Everybody has a time when they have their lows. This is just one of our times, but we’re going to go back, go back to practice, go back to the field, just go back to the film room really and just watch what we did, stay together, don’t blame nobody, don’t fall apart. Let’s stick together like the team we were before the loss.

“All I’m really focused on is the future. You know, we got the next game ahead. We’re going to stick together. We’re going to support each other and that’s it.”

Utah is undefeated through three contests, most recently pounding the Idaho State Bengals 31-0. Seven Utes combined for 223 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Redshirt sophomore Bryan Thompson made two catches for 106 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown strike from senior quarterback Tyler Huntley on Utah’s third drive. Injuries limited Thompson to just four contests a season ago.

“He’s what we expected him to be and he’s finally healthy to do his thing,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said of the wideout, according to the Deseret News. “We know he’s a really good player. He’s got a great skill set, he’s big, 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, he can run, he’s got great hands. It didn’t surprise me, because he’s a really good player. What he did today is what we need from him all season long.”

Friday’s tilt will be a homecoming for Thompson, who grew up in Inglewood, minutes from the LA Coliseum.

“I’m familiar with that stadium,” Thompson said, per the Deseret News. “My brother, Dale Thompson, played for USC during the Reggie Bush era (2004-07) and I used to go to games to watch him.”