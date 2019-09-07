How to Watch WSU vs Northern Colorado Football Online

After a dominant Week 1 performance, No. 22 Washington State gets what should be another easy test against Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

The game starts at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and will be televised on Pac-12 Washington (which is different than the Pac-12 Network).

WSU vs Northern Colorado Preview

After the departure of Gardner Minshew, there were questions during the offseason about whether Anthony Gordon or Eastern Washington transfer Gage Gubrud would be the next conductor of Mike Leach’s prolific Air Raid offense.

Gordon ultimately won the starting job, and while we’re only one week into the season, he appears to have already proven that to be the correct decision. In WSU’s 58-7 win over New Mexico State last weekend, Gordon completed his first 15 passes and ultimately finished 29-of-35 for 420 yards and five touchdowns.

“He didn’t look nervous or anything out there. He executed his job well and it’s no different than what he does in practice and that’s why he’s the guy,” Washington State running back Max Borghi said. “He can make plays and that’s exactly what he did out there today.”

While Gordon has locked down the QB1 job, though, there’s still some competition going on at wide receiver, where Calvin Jackson Jr., Tay Martin and Rodrick Fisher are all battling to carve out playing time at the outside “X” position. Last week, the freshman Fisher led the way with three catches for 66 yards and a score, while Martin–who went for 685 yards and eight scores last year–tallied five grabs for 57 yards.

“Don’t have a clear-cut plan with that,” Leach said. “Part of it is those guys are kind of playing keep away with us just a little bit. One guy looks like he’s the best player. Then the other player beats him out. Then the other player beats him out. And so it goes.”

Either way, they should all get plenty of opportunities against a Northern Colorado defense that allowed San Jose State’s Josh Love to throw for 224 yards (7.2 yard per attempt) and two touchdowns in a 35-18 defeat last week.

The Bears went 2-9 last season, with their only wins coming against Northern Arizona and Southern Utah. In other words, this one could get ugly pretty quickly, as the Cougars are favored by a whopping 43 points.