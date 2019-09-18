How to Watch WWE NXT Online Without Cable

WWE NXT premieres tonight on the USA Network. The wrestling series will follow the main roster of talent as they duke it out and deal with personal squabbles. Read on to learn how to watch the NXT series.

While new episodes of Suits are still airing, NXT shows (including the one on Wednesday, September 18) will start at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the first hour on the USA Network and the second hour on the WWE Network. Once Suits is over, the complete two-hour NXT show will air on USA Network.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NXT on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

USA Network is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NXT on the USA Network on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes USA Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NXT on the USA Network on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

USA Network is one of 40-plus live TV channels included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NXT on the USA Network live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

WWE Network

While new episodes of Suits are still airing, the second hour of NXT shows can be watched right here on WWE Network, the digital streaming service from WWE that also has exclusive coverage of every PPV event, as well as a comprehensive on-demand library of past WWE events.

You can start a free one-month trial of WWE Network right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the second hour of NXT on your computer via WWE.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the WWE app.

NXT USA Network Debut Preview

Shawn Michaels recently talked to Wrestling Inc about NXT, and how he predicted the brand’s rise in popularity. “I can remember coming into the NXT Performance Center three years ago and seeing what they had to offer, and telling people that this is going to be on TV someday,” he recalled. “I don’t know if I wasn’t stunned that it wasn’t on television already. But clearly, with the WWE Network and how [NXT] was driving the WWE Network, you knew that it was TV-ready then.”

“And three years later, it’s finally going to come to fruition then on the USA Network. I’m thrilled for the young men and women of NXT,” Michaels added. “They are going to get an opportunity to show the world and the nation that they are the ‘big deal’, the ‘big cheese’ on the block. I am thrilled and excited to help them in any way that I can.”

Michaels also talked about the quality of NXT’s roster, and how he’s excited to see what they do. “Not to minimize the other guys [in AEW] at all, but certainly from a talent standpoint, they are in competition with everybody,” he explained. “Again, all of them across the board, every one of them has friends much like we did back in the day. But we were all still competitive even when we were sharing the same locker room and that hasn’t changed in the wrestling business. Everybody that has gotten in the ring is competitive with every other person that gets in that ring, and NXT is no different.”