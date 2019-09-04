Wu-Tang Clan Hulu Show: How to Watch the Series Online

Wu-Tang Clan are one of the most beloved rap groups of all time. They are also the focus of the new miniseries An American Saga, which is available to stream on Hulu. If you already have a Hulu account, simply log in and click here to start watching the first three episodes. If you don’t have an account, follow the instructions below to be able to stream it.

Preview

An American Dream is created by Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA, and comes on the heels of the Showtime documentary series Of Mics and Men. The synopsis for the series reads, “In early 1990s New York, Bobby Diggs [aka RZA] strives to unite a dozen young black men who are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.”

Shameik Moore, who plays Raekwon, recently talked to CBS about the series and why Wu-Tang have stood the test of time. “The TV show that is coming out is bringing new eyes to Wu-Tang in a whole different way,” he explained. “I really feel like they’ll have new life after the show drops.”

“You have a group of men and they called themselves Wu-Tang. They combined martial arts sounds and the aesthetic in their whole vibe,” Moore added. “Then they were mad hood. They weren’t cookie cutter. They started the gangster rap vibe and gangster rap industry. They were the first group fresh out of Staten Island talking fresh off the interludes.”

T.J. Atoms, who plays Ol’ Dirty Bastard, talked to L.A. Weekly about the challenges of playing such an iconic character. “I studied a lot of old footage of ODB. I studied some of his son’s sh*t, his son has a movie on YouTube about the Wu-Tang,” he revealed. “I studied the movement and body language… had to really master It.”

Atoms went on to say that it was his most challenging role to date. “The whole character is very challenging because you have to really embody a legend. He’s so over the top and outgoing, but you don’t want to be too over the top,” he added. “You don’t want to overdo the character, you gotta be in a certain pocket. The whole character was a challenge, but it was fun. I think ODB is the funnest character ever on TV.”