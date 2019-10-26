76ers vs Pistons Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

If the 76ers vs Pistons game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers head to Detroit on Saturday to take on a shorthanded Pistons squad that’s looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the 76ers vs Pistons on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either NBC Sports Philadelphia (76ers market) or Fox Sports Detroit (Pistons market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Philadelphia, Detroit & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Philadelphia and Fox Sports Detroit are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 76ers vs Pistons on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Philadelphia, Detroit & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Philadelphia and Fox Sports Detroit are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 76ers vs Pistons on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 76ers vs Pistons and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 76ers vs Pistons and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

76ers vs Pistons Preview

The Pistons won their opener against the Pacers, but threw up a stinker agains Trae Young and the Hawks their last time out, falling 117-110.

“I thought we came out tonight with a laissez-faire attitude defensively, and they took the game to us,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said after the loss. “We had a good game last night, but that didn’t mean a hill of beans tonight.”

Big man Andre Drummond has had a strong start to the year, with two massive double-doubles. He had 32 points and 23 rebounds in the opener and added 21 and 12 as an encore.

“I really didn’t have time to ease myself into the game, but this was just a tough night for us overall,” Drummond said. “We’re NBA players. There’s no excuse for the way we started the game.”

Philadelphia put on a defensive clinic against their Eastern Conference rival Boston Celtics in their opener, winning 107-93. They held the Celtics to .367 (33-90 FG) shooting and also grabbed 62 total rebounds on the night.

“You see it in everyone of my many years in the league, the offense needs to catch up to the defense,” Sixers skipper Brett Brown said. “If you play hard and you stick to the simple rules, there is a high level of accountability early. If you have a team like I have with the length that they have, I would expect the defense to be quite good and our offense, maybe not so. If we can get the defense to hold the fort and incrementally improve, we just need to get our offense to catch up and get more rhythm and make more shots. I like that type of trending.”

Ben Simmons didn’t hit any 3-pointers to the disappointment of the home Philly crowd, but he still dominated. He led the team in scoring with 24 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.

“He is just so gifted physically, but it’s also his mentality,” Brown said. “You take that 6-10 body and that athleticism, that physical tank-like mentality, and it’s an alpha combination. He had a few turnovers that we wished didn’t happen, but in-large, I thought he had an excellent game tonight and I especially liked his mindset physically. He was trying to put his thumbprint on the game from a physical standpoint.”

The Sixers have all expressed a desire to be a defense-first team and they did just that in their opener.

“We just tried to make it tough on them every trip down,” Simmons said. “You know, they have a lot of talented guys and we were just trying to make sure they had tough shots. I think everybody did a solid job of that.”

Philadelphia is 5.5-point favorite against the Pistons.