Amazon Prime Video & IMDb TV November, 2019 New Releases

Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV are both releasing a host of movies, holiday specials, classic films and documentaries for the month of November, 2019, so viewers will have plenty to binge until Thanksgiving.

Amazon has a plethora of films coming to the streaming service in November, including a few of Tyler Perry’s “Madea” movies, a couple of James Bond films, a handful of horror classics and dozens of action films. IMDb has a slew of classics as well, including “Girl, Interrupted,” “Groundhog Day,” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?” Fans of Shameless and Ray Donovan have new seasons to look forward to with Amazon’s Showtime add-on, and those with the premium HBO add-on can catch the series premiere of His Dark Materials on November 4.

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Video and IMDb TV this November:

Amazon Prime Movies Coming in November:

A View To A Kill (11/1)

Angel Has Fallen (11/12) – available for rent or purchase

Anna and the Apocalypse (11/13)

Bad Santa (11/1)

Big Top Pee-Wee (11/1)

Bottom of the 9th (11/19)

Brittany Runs a Marathon (TBD)

Chinatown (11/1)

Creed 2 (11/15)

Diamonds Are Forever (11/1)

Die Another Day (11/1)

Double Jeopardy (11/1)

Dr. No (11/1)

Escape From Alcatraz (11/1)

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex* But Were Afraid To Ask (11/1)

Fatal Attraction (11/1)

Fire with Fire (11/1)

Flashdance (11/1)

For Your Eyes Only (11/1)

Freelancers (11/1)

From Russia With Love (11/1)

Gloria (English Subtitled) (11/1)

Goldeneye (11/1)

Goldfinger (11/1)

Instant Family (11/14)

Kingpin (11/1)

Licence To Kill (11/1)

Light Sleeper (11/1)

Live And Let Die (11/1)

Low Tide (11/30)

Moonraker (11/1)

Never Say Never Again (11/1)

Octopussy (11/1)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (11/1)

One Child Nation (11/8)

Overlord (11/1)

Reds (11/1)

Romans (11/13)

Save the Last Dance 2 (11/1)

Soapdish (11/1)

Summer’s Moon (11/1)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (11/1)

Texas Chainsaw 3D (11/6)

The Counterfeit Traitor (11/1)

The Fanatic (11/20)

The Firm (11/1)

The Living Daylights (11/1)

The Man with the Golden Gun (11/1)

The Report (11/29)

The Ring (11/1)

The Souvenir (11/14)

The Spy Who Loved Me (11/1)

The World Is Not Enough (11/1)

Thunderball (11/1)

Tomorrow Never Dies (11/1)

Training Day (11/1)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (11/1)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (11/1)

You Only Live Twice (11/1)

Amazon Prime TV Coming in November:

Costume Quest: Christmas Special (11/22)

L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie (11/1)

The Feed : Season 1 (TBD)

The Man in the High Castle : Season 4 (11/15)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan : Season 2 (11/1)

Streaming on Prime Video Channels:

A Bad Moms Christmas (Showtime) (11/25)

America’s Test Kitchen Home for the Holidays (PBS Living) (11/1)

His Dark Materials (HBO) (11/4)

Mr. Selfridge (PBS Masterpiece) (11/22)

Ray Donovan : Season 7 (Showtime) (11/17)

Shameless : Season 10 (Showtime) (11/10)

The Dublin Murders (Starz) (11/10)

Wild Krats : Vol. 17 (PBS Kids) (11/22)

Wolfhall (PBS Masterpiece) (11/10)

Xavier Riddle and The Secret Museum : Season 1 (PBS Kids) (11/15)

IMDb TV – Available November 1, 2019

100 Streets (2016)

A Girl Like Grace (2015)

All Is Lost (2013)

Almost an Angel (1990)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Big Fish (2003)

Bottle Shock (2008)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Dragonslayer (1981)

Drop Dead Diva (2009-2014)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Gravity (2013)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Intruders (2017)

Knights of Badassdom (2013)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Little Red Wagon (2012)

Megamind (2010)

Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants (2013)

Muppets from Space (1999)

Norm of the North (2016)

Pure Country (1992)

Real Genius (1985)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Silverado (1985)

Sing Street (2016)

Stuart Little (1999)

Super Size Me (2004)

The Giver (2014)

The Program (2015)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

True Romance (1993)

Walking on Sunshine (2014)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Who’s the Boss? (1984-1986)

Available November 15, 2019

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014)

Available November 17, 2019

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

The Social Network (2010)

READ NEXT: TV Premieres & Schedule for November 2019

