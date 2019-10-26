Auburn vs LSU Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The undefeated No. 2 ranked LSU Tigers will get their toughest test to date this season when they face-off with SEC rival, the Auburn Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Auburn vs LSU on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch CBS football games (both college football and in-market NFL games), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of Auburn vs LSU on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

If you want to watch as much college football as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox (both live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network and CBS Sports Network are some of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Auburn vs LSU on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much college football as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox (both live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, the ESPN channels, ACC Network, SEC Network and Big Ten Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Auburn vs LSU on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of Auburn vs LSU on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Auburn vs LSU Preview

The high-powered offense of the No. 2 ranked team in the country, the LSU Tigers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will face its toughest test thus far when they meet the No. 9 Auburn Tigers (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at home in Death Valley on Saturday afternoon.

LSU is averaging a remarkable 50.1 points per game coming into this week’s game, while Auburn’s defense has yet to allow more than 24 points in a game this season.

Auburn suffered its only defeat back on Oct. 6 to the Florida Gators, 24-13, when freshman quarterback Bo Nix was intercepted three times.

“Going forward, I think that the Florida game did help, obviously, a lot, just from experience and being there and doing that,” Nix added.

“Now I can just really sit back and do my job and not really worry about the atmosphere.”

Nix bounced back last week with three passing TDs and a rushing score in Auburn’s 51-10 win over Arkansas on the road.

LSU was led by Heisman Trophy candidate Joe Burrow in last week’s 36-13 win on the road against Mississippi State. The senior quarterback threw for 4 touchdowns and 327 yards as LSU improved to 7-0 on the season.

Burrow rallied LSU to a comeback victory last season at Auburn, that was clinched by a Cole Tracy game-winning field goal.

“This is the third top-10 team we’ve played,” Burrow said, referring to wins over Texas and Florida earlier this season.

“Going back to last year, we have a lot of guys who have played in a lot of meaningful football games. They do too. Both teams are battle-tested. It’s going to be a fun game.”

LSU has a 18-5-1 advantage in the series in Death Valley, including nine straight wins. The last time Auburn won in Tiger Stadium, you’d have to go back to 1999 when they took down LSU 41-7.

ODDS:

LSU -10.5

Total Points Over/Under: 58.5

WEATHER:

Weather conditions should be fine on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s.