Batwoman Live Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Premiere Online

Batwoman, CW’s highly-anticipated TV series based off the DC Comics character, premieres tonight, October 6, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The synopsis for the pilot episode reads, “Kate Kane returns to Gotham when a gang targets her father and her ex-girlfriend Sophie Moore.”

Ruby Rose is the First Openly Gay Actress to Play an Openly Gay Lead Superhero in a Live-Action Television Series

Celebrated actress Ruby Rose plays LGBTQ heroine Kate Kane, who returns to Gotham after Sophie Moore (played by Meagan Tandy)—a high level security expert that Kane has long been in love with—is kidnapped by Alice (Rachel Skarsten), the savage leader of the Wonderland Gang that’s been wreaking havoc on Gotham. Kate is also haunted by the disappearance of her cousin Bruce Wayne and still questions how Batman failed to save the rest of her family during a tragic car accident that claimed the lives of her mother and sister several years earlier.

Tonight’s Batwoman debut marks the character’s first live-action appearance anywhere since coming onto the D.C. Comics scene in 2006, according to Mashable. Ruby Rose will also become the first openly gay actress to play an openly queer lead superhero in a live-action television series, according to the publication.

“I don’t feel like this is like anything I’ve done before, because it is emotional,” Rose said during a recent interview with CNN. “There is romance and this family dynamic, this drama, and this action. I guess everyone puts a lot of emphasis on the fact that she’s gay and I’m gay and this is checking all these great, wonderful boxes… I don’t think about it. What I do think about is that was a defining moment of why I decided to go from doing films [to TV] … [and I] have a personal love and investment in this.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rachel Maddow will also be joining the cast of Batwoman, alongside other notable actors, including Nicole Kang, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Rachel Skarsten. You can read more about the cast of the show here.

Maddow will have a “key role” on the show, as she takes on the role of Vesper Fairchild, a character from the Batman comics. “We consider Vesper Fairchild to be the sardonic Voice of Gotham,” Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries told The Hollywood Reporter. “In addition to Rachel’s interest in Batwoman, we thought she’d be the perfect casting choice because her own hard-hitting journalism wildly contrasts Vesper’s penchant for snark, gossip and criticism of female superheroes.”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c to catch Batwoman on the CW.

