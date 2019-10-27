Bengals vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals meet at historic Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Rams on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Rams on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Cincinnati and Los Angeles) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Rams on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Cincinnati and Los Angeles) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Rams on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Rams on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Rams and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Bengals vs Rams Preview

The Los Angeles Rams (4-3) look to follow-up an impressive performance from last week with a victory over the winless Cincinnati Bengals (0-7) on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

After beginning the season 3-0, the defending NFC champion Rams dropped their next three games, before getting back in the win column last week with a dominant performance over the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff led the way with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score in the 37-10 win.

The two head coaches for Sunday’s game across the pond know each other quite well.

Bengals first-year head coach Zac Taylor served as an assistant under Rams head coach Sean McVay for two seasons before taking the job in Cincinnati.

Sunday will be the second trip across seas in three seasons for the Bengals, who will be in search of their first win. They tied the Redskins 27-27 back in 2016.

The Bengals had a chance to get a win last week, as they led the Jacksonville Jaguars 10-9 after three quarters, but played a sloppy fourth quarter and fell 27-17.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw an interception on three consecutive drives in the final quarter, including a pick-six.

If the Bengals want to snap their losing streak, they’ll need to get a contribution from their run game, which currently ranks last in the league with a measly 53.1 yards per game.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has yet to have a rush more than 18 yards and is still looking for his first rushing touchdown of the season.

ODDS:

Rams -12

Total Points Over/Under: 47