How to Buy Masvidal vs Diaz Fight

You can buy the UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz PPV through ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

A welterweight fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 244, the promotion’s fourth event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

You can purchase the UFC 244 main PPV card right here via ESPN+. There are a couple of different pricing options available, so here’s a full rundown of what you need to know about ESPN+ and buying UFC 224:

How to Buy UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz

You need a subscription to ESPN+ in order to purchase UFC 244, so your options for ordering vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 244 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here by selecting “Upgrade & Buy.” You’ll then be able to watch the UFC 244 early prelims card (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV) on any of the ESPN digital platforms (more on that below).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy the UFC 244 PPV by itself for $59.99 by going to this page and then selecting the “Get it for $59.99 here” link. Or, if you select “Upgrade & Buy,” you can get the special bundle price even if you already have ESPN+. In that case, you’ll simply extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get the UFC 244 PPV for a total of $79.98.

Where to Watch UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Masvidal vs Diaz, Gastelum vs Till and the complete UFC 244 main PPV card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz Preview

Diaz (20-11 in MMA, 15-9 in the UFC) and Masvidal (34-13, 11-6) will fight for a UFC-sanctioned BMF (or “baddest motherf—er”) belt, a notion that spawned from comments made by Diaz following his unanimous-decision victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August.

The 34-year-old called himself the “baddest motherf—er in the game” and issued a challenge to Masvidal, also 34, who sat cageside for the event at Anaheim’s Honda Center.

“When Nate did his interview that night, he basically said ‘this is for the baddest motherf—er in the game,’” UFC president Dana White said in a September press conference. “So, you know, this is one of those fights that, after that interview, started to build a life of its own through the fans and the media. We didn’t seriously start talking about this fight until maybe a couple weeks later in a matchmaking meeting.

“I said to my guys, ‘Listen, tell me if I’m crazy, but what do you think about us actually having a baddest motherf—er in the game belt?’ And my guys loved it, and we started talking about it. So I went in with the design team at UFC. We started to design it. I will physically have that belt when I come back to New York. It will be ready.”

The bout appeared to be in jeopardy on October 24, when Diaz indicated, in a statement released on Twitter, that he was refusing to fight due to a dispute with the United States Anti-Doping Agency over the results of an out-of-competition drug test.

A day later, the UFC announced that the fight was back on, noting that Diaz hadn’t committed an anti-doping policy violation.

“UFC has been notified by USADA that the out-of-competition test concluded that LGD-4033 was present in Mr. Diaz’s sample at an amount below the decision concentration level for this substance,” the organization said in a statement. “USADA is reviewing the out-of-competition test as an atypical finding. Further laboratory testing conducted by the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (SMRTL), a WADA-accredited lab in Salt Lake City, Utah, has confirmed that two bottles of the same organic, vegan, plant-based daily multivitamin that Mr. Diaz was using were each contaminated with LGD-4033, which the evidence supports resulted in Mr. Diaz’s positive sample.”

The promotion added: “Additionally, UFC has been informed by independent experts who have determined that there is unequivocally no appreciable performance enhancing or therapeutic benefit from the significantly limited amount of LGD-4033 that may be present in his system, which is roughly 10,000 times lower than one LGD-4033 therapeutic dose.”

UFC 244 Card

Main Card (10 pm ET on PPV)

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz, welterweight

Darren Till vs. Kelvin Gastelum, middleweight

Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque, welterweight

Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoi Ivanov, heavyweight

Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee, lightweight

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET, on ESPN2)

Johnny Walker vs. Corey Anderson, light heavyweight

Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani, featherweight

Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan, middlweight

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight

Preliminary Card (6:30 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)

Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian, women’s flyweight

Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre, welterweight

Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu, featherweight

