Capitals vs Blues Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The last two Stanley Cup Champions meet as the NHL kicks off the season with the St. Louis Blues playing host to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Caps vs Blues in the United States via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Capitals vs Blues on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

NBC Sports Network is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Capitals vs Blues on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

NBC Sports Network is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with 40-plus live TV channels.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Capitals vs Blues on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Capitals vs Blues Preview

The Washington Capitals returning cast from last year’s squad includes Tom Wilson, TJ Oshie and future Hall of Famer Alexander Ovechkin. Ovechkin, the Caps’ Russian goal scoring machine, has scored more regular-season goals (236) than anyone in the league the last five seasons.

Guys like Wilson and Ovechkin have given Washington a physical philosophy when it comes to the game, differing from most teams who are opting instead for more speed and skill.

“I think the speed and quickness is a big part of the game, but I do think you have to have the ability to play a heavy game,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “I think the balance is the tricky part, to get enough of both in your lineup. … We were probably a little more heavy than fast when we won, but now I think we have a good blend of it. We have good team speed, it feels like, and we can play a heavy game.

“I just think the styles change throughout the year. The regular season starts off with a little more pace, and then as you get closer to playoffs it gets to be a tighter game and becomes a heavier game, so the flexibility of your lineup is the key to that.”

Even a player like Oshie, who’s not the most physically dominant player, has bought into the idea.

“When everything’s skill, the game feels like it’s — I don’t want to say it’s getting soft, but you know, that’s kind of the way it seems,” Oshie said. “Physicality can make a difference. It can change a series. It can change a game. When you’re a guy who doesn’t mind going out there and getting in the battles, it makes it more fun … Fans love seeing the big hits. When you see a big hit, it gets a crowd going.”

St. Louis shocked the NHL last season, going from the last place team to Stanley Cup winners in what was one of the greatest runs in NHL history.

“That was last year,” said center Ryan O’Reilly, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. “We gotta find something else that unites us now.”

There will be a ring ceremony on opening night against the Capitals, but after that, the team will be firmly focused on the future.

“They’ve turned the page and moved forward,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told ESPN. “There are still remnants of last year’s success — the ring ceremony opening night, maybe a visit to the White House or the Hall of Fame presentation — there are still moments that are connected to last year’s team. But once the guys walked into the room this training camp, they don’t talk about it.”

St. Louis is a -150 favorite for the game with a total of 5.5 goals.