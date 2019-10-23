Cavs vs Magic Live Stream: How to Watch Online

If the Cavs vs Magic game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The Orlando Magic will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in each team’s 2019-20 NBA regular season opener.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Cavs vs Magic on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either Fox Sports Ohio (Cavs market) or Fox Sports Florida (Magic market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Cleveland, Orlando & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Florida are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cavs vs Magic on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Cleveland, Orlando & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Florida are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cavs vs Magic on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cavs vs Magic and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cavs vs Magic and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Cavs vs Magic Preview

Powered by center Nikola Vučević’s first All-Star campaign, the Magic went 42-40 last season for their best winning percentage since the strike-shortened 2011-12 season.

The Eastern Conference’s seventh seed, Orlando fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

“I’m excited. Even though they made preseason shorter, it still felt pretty long,” Magic point guard D.J. Augustin said after practice on Sunday, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “This is my 12th year, so preseason is preseason for me. I think it’s good for guys to get their rhythm and conditioning, all those kinds of things, and now it’s real. So we’ve just got to bring that mindset. I think we did it today in practice. Everybody practiced hard, and I think we’re ready to get started.”

Last season, Orlando’s first under head coach Steve Clifford, the Magic ranked eighth in defensive rating and 22nd in offensive rating. Vučević averaged 20.1 points, 12 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game, hitting 1.1 shots from downtown at a 36.4% clip.

Over the offseason, the Magic acquired a pair of long-armed defenders in free agency: point guard Michael-Carter Williams and forward Al-Farouq Aminu.

In this year’s preseason, Orlando went 3-3, breaking the 100-point barrier just twice.

“I don’t really feel that you can truly evaluate where we’re at [offensively] because we just haven’t been healthy,” Clifford said, per the Orlando Sentinel.

He added: “We only had about five to six plays we ran the entire preseason, so now we’re putting in a lot more offense and just getting that rhythm of playing together again is something that takes time. So that’s all we’re trying to do and get ready for Cleveland.”

The Cavaliers went 19-63 last season, tied for the second-worst record in the NBA.

Over the offseason, the front office tabbed 66-year-old Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein to take over on the sidelines for their rebuilding roster.

Cleveland won their preseason opener over Argentinean side San Lorenzo de Almagro 120-89 before dropping all three of their meetings with NBA competition.

Beilein’s squad averaged just 90.7 points per game in that trio of defeats.

“Yeah, with new offense we are just trying to figure it out,” Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton said after their last preseason test, according to cleveland.com. “We’re not used to anything like this, just pretty much getting up and down playing, and a lot of pick and rolls, a lot of different actions. It’s a new offense, it’s going to take time to understand it and there’s some things that we are going to talk to coach about.”