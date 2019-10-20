Chargers vs Titans: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After a pair of tough losses, the Chargers head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and new starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday.

Chargers vs Titans Preview

After struggling with Marcus Mariota under center, the Titans decided to shift to former Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to spark an offensive unit that was shut out against the Broncos last time out.

“Disappointment. It is going to be different,” Mariota told the team’s official website. “I haven’t really been in this role for a long time, really at all in my career. So again, I’m going to do everything I can to help Ryan and this team.”

Mariota averaged 196.5 passing yards per game with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

“For me, my expectation was always to be the best player I could be for this team,” Mariota said. “And, until the day that I die, I’m going to believe I gave it all I got. No matter what, I can learn and grow from this situation. This isn’t going to bring me down. This isn’t going to end my career. This is an opportunity for me to grow. And I’m going to make the most of it.”

Tannehill was let go by the Dolphins for a reason, but the Titans are eager to see if the former first-round pick can make something click for the offense.

“You have to look at the body of work and really just try to evaluate how we want to try to function the passes that we need to complete,” Vrabel said. “The operation, the entire offense to be able to function, score points, move the field, convert third downs. And I’m very confident after having talked to Marcus and watch him prepare already today that if called upon at some point in time, we expect him to be ready to go. It’s not an easy thing for any player. I would say it’s not an easy thing for a coach who cares about his players that spends a lot of time with him to make that decision but we felt like this was the right thing for the team right now.”

On the other side of the ball, the Chargers are up there in terms of most disappointing teams so far this season. At just 2-4 with consecutive losses to the Steelers — who started a third string QB — and formerly winless Broncos, the only way to go is up.

“Our record is what we are, and now we have to fight to get our way out of this hole,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said.

The Chargers are Titans are 2.5-point favorites for the game.