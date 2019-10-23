Grizzlies vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

If the Grizzlies vs Heat game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below

The Miami Heat will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday in each team’s NBA season opener.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Grizzlies vs Heat on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either Fox Sports Southeast (Grizzlies market) or Fox Sports Sun (Heat market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Memphis, Miami & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Sun are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Grizzlies vs Heat on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Memphis, Miami & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Sun are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Grizzlies vs Heat on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Grizzlies vs Heat and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Grizzlies vs Heat and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Grizzlies vs Heat Preview

The Heat finished 39-43 last season, two games behind the Detroit Pistons for the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot.

During the summer, they landed four-time All-Star wing Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade deal that sent wing Josh Richardson to the Philadelphia 76ers, center Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers, and a future first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Miami lost franchise legend Dwyane Wade to retirement at the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign, in a move he announced before that season began.

“The fans embraced [Wade], the way that he worked, the person that he was, obviously the player that he was, all the winning that he’s done, I want to be a part of it,” Butler said, according to ESPN. “All I want to do is to continue to pick up where he left off, keep his culture going in the right direction.”

In the wake of Whiteside’s departure, Bam Adebayo claimed the starting center spot.

The 22-year-old averaged 8.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.8 blocks in 23.3 minutes per game last season, his second in the league, shooting 57.6% from the field and 73.5% from the free-throw line.

“He’s key for us. He’s a shot-maker, he creates for others so easily,” Butler said, according to the Miami Herald. “Obviously, the blocking shots, rebounding and he just flies up and down the floor. He’s constantly creating mismatches. To tell you the truth, he’s the heart of this team. He’s the motor, he’s everything to us.”

The Grizzlies — who traded franchise cornerstone center Marc Gasol in the midst of a 33-49 season last year — dealt their other fixture over the offseason, agreeing to send point guard Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz a day before the draft for three players and a pair of first-round picks.

They also landed the No. 2 overall pick in the draft lottery, using it to select Murray State point guard Ja Morant, and hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins to be their head coach.

“I want him to be aggressive as a scorer at all times,” Jenkins said of Morant, according to The Commercial Appeal. “I think with our offense, the pace we play with and the space that we play with, he organically will find those spots.”

As a sophomore in 2018-19, Morant ranked seventh in the NCAA in points per game (24.5) and first in assists per game (10).

“I can score zero points,” Morant said, per The Commercial Appeal. “I don’t care as long as we get what we’ve got to get done and my teammates leave happy.”