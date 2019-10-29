Hawks vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Miami Heat will host the Atlanta Hawks at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), Fox Sports Southeast (locally in the Hawks’ market) and Fox Sports Sun (locally in the Heat’s market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

All Markets: FuboTV

NBA TV, Fox Sports Southeast (local markets) and Fox Sports Sun (local markets) are all among the 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch the Hawks vs Heat live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

Fox Sports Southeast (local) and Fox Sports Sun (local) are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. NBA TV isn’t included with Hulu, so this is only an option for those in the Hawks and Heat markets.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Hawks vs Heat on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

All Markets: Sling TV

NBA TV is included in Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on, which can be added to either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue main channel bundle. Fox Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Sun aren’t included, but the game will still be on NBA TV in the Hawks and Heat markets.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the Hawks vs Heat live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Hawks vs Heat Preview

Tuesday will mark the Heat debut of Jimmy Butler, the four-time All-Star who joined Miami on a four-year, $140.7 million contract over the summer. The team went 2-1 while he was with his family for the birth of his daughter.

On Sunday, Miami suffered their first defeat of the season, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-109 on the road. Miami rookie Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 25 points, adding 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

The undrafted 24-year-old guard leads all rookies in scoring, at 22.3 points per game. Fellow Heat rookie Tyler Herro, a guard drafted 13th overall in June, ranks eighth in rookie scoring, at 12 points a game.

“Those guys don’t know what they don’t know,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said, according to the Miami Herald. “In some ways that’s good, but they also have the great duality of having this humility and eagerness to learn, which will serve them well. They will get better as the season goes on.”

The Heat have gotten 37.7 points per game from rookies, leading the NBA. Nunn and Herro became just the fourth pair of Heat rookies to start together on opening night, and they’ve each started all three of Miami’s games.

“They still got a lot to learn. But, man, they’re not afraid,” Heat veteran forward Udonis Haslem said, per the Miami Herald. “You see those spurts of greatness within them and it’s encouraging. They’re very good listeners. They go out and try to execute the game plan. So I’m encouraging them.

“Watching them out there, the poise that they’re playing with, the confidence that they’re playing with, the basketball IQ that they have is very, very encouraging. The future is bright for them and the organization. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun for those guys.”

After opening their 2019-20 campaign with a pair of victories, the Hawks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 105-103 at home on Monday night.

Trailing by three with 8.4 seconds left, Hawks point guard Trae Young hit the first of a pair of free throws then missed the second, and Atlanta big man John Collins soared in to tie the game up with a tip-in.

But 76ers center Joel Embiid drew a foul on Collins on the ensuing possession, hitting a pair from the stripe to take the lead for good.

Young, who last year placed second in rookie of the year voting, finished with 25 points, but he scored just 6 points after halftime. He also recorded a game-high 9 assists.

“They were denying me the ball,” Young said, according to The Associated Press. “They got it out of my hands the whole game.”