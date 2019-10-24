Hawks vs Pistons Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Hawks vs Pistons game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The Atlanta Hawks will open their 2019-20 season on Thursday when they visit the Detroit Pistons.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Hawks vs Pistons on your computer, phone, or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game Is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either Fox Sports Southeast (Hawks market) or Fox Sports Detroit (Pistons market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Atlanta, Detroit & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Detroit are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Hawks vs Pistons on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Atlanta, Detroit & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Detroit are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Hawks vs Pistons on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game Is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Hawks vs Pistons and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass, or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Hawks vs Pistons and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Hawks vs Pistons Preview

The Pistons, who snuck into the Eastern Conference’s last playoff slot with a 41-41 mark a season ago, opened their 2019-20 campaign with a 119-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Playing without star forward Blake Griffin, Pistons center Andre Drummond dominated inside, grabbing 23 rebounds and amassing 4 blocks while scoring 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting.

“He’s an animal out there,” Pistons point guard Derrick Rose said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “His body type, there’s no centers in the league like that anymore — especially with the way that he runs, and he’s light on his feet.

“We just got to keep him in the right frame of mind.”

In his Pistons debut, Rose came off the bench to score 18 points and dish a team-high 9 assists. Third-year guard Luke Kennard scored a career-high 30 points, also off the bench.

“My coaches and teammates keep encouraging me to be aggressive and they kept telling me I was passing up shots, but I didn’t notice it,” Kennard said, according to The Detroit News. “They want me to shoot the ball when I have any kind of space.

“They found me when I was open, so credit to them.”

The Hawks went 29-53 last season, the fifth-worst mark in the NBA. But the young squad improved as the season went along, winning 10 of their last 23.

In his first NBA season, point guard Trae Young averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game, finishing second in rookie of the year voting.

This summer, the 21-year-old worked out with Hall of Fame point guard and two-time MVP Steve Nash.

“One of my favorite memories and moments of the summer was being able to work out with Steve Nash,” Young told The Undefeated. “He was my favorite player growing up.”

He added: “It’s all about what he sees on the court. I asked him how he warmed up, how he got his legs going and how he was able to play for so long at a high level. It was more me asking him questions, going through things and asking him what he sees in pick-and-rolls. I was asking a lot of questions, and he was helping me a lot.”

Young ranked fourth in the NBA in assists per game his rookie season. Nash led the league in the category five times.

“We’re as similar as players from different eras can be,” Nash said, per The Undefeated. “He has wonderful vision and passing ability. But he is also a great scorer, shooter.”