Heat vs Timberwolves Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Heat vs Timberwolves Preview

The Timberwolves have gotten off to a hot start, averaging 124 points a game, which is second in the NBA so far this season. They’re coming off a 121-99 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, and they have looked good in both games so far this season.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns leads the team in scoring with 36.5 points a game, and Andrew Wiggins is second on the team with 18.5 ppg. On defense, the Timberwolves are giving up 112.5 points a game, and head coach Ryan Saunders sees their defense as the key to his team’s success thus far:

“We feel confident that even when we’re missing shots, we were generating good looks and we just needed some to fall, but really our defense fueled our offense,” Saunders said of the team’s win against the Hornets.

The Heat, off to an equally hot start, will in for a tough test Sunday, especially considering they’ll be without Jimmy Butler, who will miss his second and final game to be with his girlfriend, who just gave birth to their child. Miami is in the midst of a two-game road trip, having visited the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, where they won 131-126.

The Heat have had a well-balanced attack so far through two games. They have six players scoring in double figures, led by Goran Dragic, who is averaging 22 ppg, and Kendrick Nunn, who’s chipping in 21 points a game. On top of the loss of Butler, the Heat could be without forward Derrick Jones Jr., who is doubtful against Minnesota after suffering from a groin strain.

One of these teams will see their hot start tempered a bit Sunday night. The Timberwolves were 2-0 against the Heat last year, and look to continue that success.