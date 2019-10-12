How to Watch Cornell vs Harvard Football Online

The Harvard Crimson football team will host the Cornell Big Red in Ivy League play on Saturday.

Cornell vs Harvard Preview

Last week, Harvard bested the Howard Bison 62-17 in a historic matchup: the Crimson had never played a team from a historically black college or university (also known as an HBCU), and Howard had never played an Ivy League squad.

“For me it meant a lot more family coming to the game,” Harvard sophomore defensive lineman Truman Jones said, according to The Harvard Crimson. “They were really excited to see me playing an HBCU, they didn’t really recognize what kind of football Harvard played and so I think playing an HBCU was a good showcase of that. If I wasn’t here I probably would be at an HBCU.”

Harvard rushed 46 times for 288 yards (6.3 yards per carry) and 7 touchdowns, and held the Bison to 48 rushing yards on 45 carries (1.1 yards per carry).

Jones led the Crimson with 3 of their 7 sacks.

“Their offensive line was pretty tall and all big guys upfront,” he said, per The Harvard Crimson. “We’ve been working all week on different pass-rush moves, different line games, to just try to confuse them. I think tonight, we just played fast. We didn’t have too much on our game plan, so we just played fast and played hard.”

The Crimson improved to 2-1 on the season. They’re 1-0 in Ivy League play, having bested the Brown Bears the week prior.

Cornell dropped their lone conference test two weeks ago, falling to the Yale Bulldogs. They lost their home opener to the Georgetown Hoyas 14-8 last week to slip to 1-2 on the year.

“We just couldn’t get any sort of rhythm offensively. And when we did, something just seemed to happen — to sputter,” Cornell head coach David Archer said, according to The Cornell Daily Sun. “That just kind of kills the sustained drives.”

The Big Red moved the ball beyond Georgetown’s 30-yard line twice in the first half, but failed to capitalize on either opportunity — senior quarterback Mike Catanese capped Cornell’s first possession with an interception from the 24-yard line, and junior kicker Garrett Patla missed a 43-yard field goal to end their last drive before halftime.

Cornell tied things up at 8-8 at the end of the third quarter, when senior running back Harold Coles scored on a 5-yard run and sophomore back Delonte Harrell ran in the two-point conversion.

Georgetown’s 39-yard touchdown pass with 5:13 remaining held up as the game-winning score.

“We did move the ball up and down the field, but we just kind of went backwards in the red zone,” Cornell senior quarterback Mike Catanese said, per The Cornell Daily Sun. “I need to be more efficient on third down, and that’s what we’re going to work on this week.”