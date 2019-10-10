How to Watch Sharks vs Blackhawks Online Without Cable

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the San Jose Sharks at the United Center on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be on either NBC Sports California (local viewers in Sharks market), NBC Sports Chicago (local viewers in Blackhawks market), or ESPN+ (everywhere else in the United States). Here’s a rundown of how to watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

Sharks vs Blackhawks Preview

The Blackhawks haven’t played since Friday, when they opened their season with a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in Prague.

“Ultimately we just didn’t manage the puck well enough and we exposed ourselves defensively,” Chicago head coach Jeremy Colliton said, according to the team’s official website. “I don’t think we made plays, especially in the second period, but we’ve got to find a way to limit the damage.”

Patrick Kane led Chicago with three points, assisting on his side’s first two goals and cutting the lead to one with a tally of his own late in the third period.

“I think there’s always things to improve upon,” Kane said, per the team’s site. “For some reason every year it takes me a little bit to get into the game. Whatever the numbers were tonight, I still think I have more to give to the team and can create more and have the puck a little bit more out there too, so just keep building here.”

The 2016 Hart Trophy winner finished last season with a career-high 110 points, ranking third in the NHL.

“He makes the difference for us,” Colliton said of Kane, per the team’s site. “It didn’t seem like there was much ice out there early on. Again, we didn’t make any plays, we struggled to support the puck, I thought, but he found a way, got a little bit of an opening and then made it happen.”

A season removed from a trip to the Western Conference finals, the Sharks have dropped their first four contests of the 2019-20 campaign in regulation. On Tuesday, they fell to the Nashville Predators 5-2 on the road.

“This is a league where you have to combine work ethic with a smart game,” San Jose head coach Peter DeBoer said, according to The Associated Press. “We made a few glaring mistakes, and the ones we made they stuck in the back of the net. That’s what a good team will do to you.”

The Sharks outshot Nashville 35-25, but 2018 Vezina Trophy winner Pekka Rinne was up to the task.

“When things are not really going your way, you try sometimes to do a little bit too much,” Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson said, per AP. “I think that today we had longer periods of time when we were controlling play and we were playing the way that we want. But again, I don’t think that we started the way that we wanted.”