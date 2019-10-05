How to Watch Western Michigan vs Toledo Football Online

The Toledo Rockets football team will host the Western Michigan Broncos in MAC play on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that includes multiple MAC football games every week, other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Western Michigan vs Toledo live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Western Michigan vs Toledo Preview

The Rockets have won three straight since dropping their season debut to the Kentucky Wildcats 38-24.

Last week, they outscored the BYU Cougars 14-0 in the fourth quarter for a 28-21 victory. With just over a minute remaining and the scored tied at 21, Toledo defensive back Kahlil Robinson intercepted Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson and returned it 40 yards to set up the game-winning touchdown.

“It’s the conference opener, and those always have their own set of challenges,” Toledo head coach Jason Candle said of Saturday’s meeting with the Broncos, according to The Blade. “It’s always a big one no matter who it is. Talking season would tell you that these two teams are picked to be toward the top of the conference. But last time I checked, that part of the season doesn’t dictate how it goes. You have to go play the game and play well.”

Western Michigan running back LeVante Bellamy has rushed for 559 yards and 7 touchdowns so far this season, tied for seventh and sixth in the FBS. Toledo has had trouble stopping the run — they’ve surrendered 5 yards per carry on the year, ranking 111th out of 130 FBS teams.

“I don’t know if you can really slow that guy down,” Candle said, per The Blade. “He’s a one-cut and run really fast guy. He’s talented. We have to wrap up when we get to him. You have to make sure you are solid in your angles. You have to be gap sound, and you have to contain.”

The Broncos won their MAC opener last week, toppling their rivals the Central Michigan Chippewas 31-15 at home to improve to 3-2 on the year.

The Chippewas outgained Western Michigan 437-432, but didn’t put points on the board until early in the fourth quarter thanks in part to the Broncos’ 3-1 advantage in the turnover department.

Bellamy carried 25 times for 105 yards and a touchdown.

“You’ve got a lot of happy guys in that locker room,” Broncos head coach Tim Lester said, according to The Detroit News. “There’s a lot of things we did well.”

Broncos quarterback Jon Wassink completed 18 of 29 passes for 244 yards, a touchdown, and a pick, finding seven different teammates. He ran six times for 65 yards and another score.

“He does a really good job of reading coverage,” Lester said of Wassink, per The Detroit News. “If they try to change things, it really keeps our receivers alert. Jon doesn’t pick favorites.

“He’s going to watch what they do and hit you.”