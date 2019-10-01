Hulu, October 2019: What’s New on Hulu This Month? What’s Leaving?

Hulu has finally released a list of what’s coming to the streaming service in October, 2019, and Halloween lovers will not be disappointed. With a slew of new documentaries, horror films, and plenty of Hulu original series, there will be plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from while you wait anxiously for October 31.

For all you horror fans out there, Hulu is bringing back a plethora of Halloween movies, classic slasher films and a few holiday specials, including several of the “Saw” movies, “I Spit on Your Grave,” and “A Haunting in Connecticut.” The special Halloween special for Into the Dark premieres with the episode “Uncanny Annie,” as well as the Halloween Baking Championship, seasons 1-3.

However, as expected, Hulu is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been around forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

Here’s what’s coming to, and leaving, Hulu in October:

October 1, 2019

60 Days In: Season 5

Alien Encounters: Season 2-3

American Pickers: Season 19

Basketball Wives LA: Seasons 1-5

Biography: The Trump Dynasty: Season 1

Born This Way: Seasons 3&4

Children of the Snow: Season 1

Detroit: Comeback City: Season 1

Diners, Drive Ins and Dives: Season 26

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Season 11

Halloween Baking Championship: Seasons 1-3

Halloween Wars: Seasons 4-7

Halloween Wars: Special

House Hunters: Seasons 110 & 111

I Am Frankie: Seasons 1-2

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Season 3

Many Shades of Jane: Season 1

Mountain Men: Seasons 3-4

Murder in the Heartland: Season 1

My 600-lb Life: Season 7

OutDaughtered: Season 4

Paradise Run: Seasons 1-2

Paranormal Lockdown UK: Season 1

Property Virgins: Seasons 16-17

Sailor Moon: Season 4

Storage Wars: Season 12

The Dead Files: Seasons 7-8

The Dude Perfect Show: Seasons 1-2

The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta: Season 1

The Hills: Seasons 1-6

The Rap Game: Season 5

UFO Conspiracies: Season 1

A Fairly Odd Summer (2014)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

American Beauty (1999)

An American Haunting (2006)

Be Cool (2005)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Time Movie (2012)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Blurt (2018)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Cloverfield (2008)

Constantine (2005)

Crash (2005)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Dead Heat (2002)

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2012)

Eagle Vs. Shark (2007)

Election (1999)

Event Horizon (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Fled (1996)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Get Shorty (1995)

Ghost World (2001)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie (2017)

High Noon (1952)

Hoosiers (1986)

I Spit on Your Grave (2011)

I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit on Your Grave 3 (2015)

Impostor (2001)

Into the Blue (2005)

Kalifornia (1993)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Little Black Book (2004)

Love Crimes (1992)

Major League II (1994)

Miami Group Murder (2018)

Mousehunt (1997)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Never Back Down (2008)

No Way Out (1987)

North Dallas Forty (1979)

One Direction: This Is Us (2013)

Patriot Games (1992)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Pieces of April (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Play it Again, Sam (1972)

Project Nim (2011)

Rain Man (1988)

Rent (2005)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 6 (2009)

School Ties (1992)

Set Up (2011)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Sneakerheadz (2015)

Split Decisions (1988)

Stargate (1994)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Accused (1988)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

The Conspirator (2010)

The Haunting (1999)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

The Hunted (2003)

The Killer Next Door (2018)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2 : The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Orphanage (2007)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Wrestler (2008)

Total Recall (1990)

Trading Mom (1994)

True Colors (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Up in the Air (2009)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Varsity Blues (1999)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Witness (1985)

October 2, 2019

Amazing Grace (2019)

October 3, 2019

Almost Family: Series Premiere (FOX)

October 4, 2019

Into The Dark: Uncanny Annie: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Light as a Feather : Complete Season 2, Part 2 (Hulu Original)

Saints & Sinners: Season 4

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 11

Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing (2019)

October 5, 2019

Drunk History: Complete Season 6B

October 7, 2019

Kids Say the Darndest Things: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 9

Missing Link (2019)

October 9, 2019

Megan Leavey (2017)

October 11, 2019

The Bravest Knight: Complete Season 1B (Hulu Original)

Little Monsters (2019)

Trespassers (2019)

October 13, 2019

The Last Face (2017)

October 14, 2019

Letterkenny: Complete Season 7 (Hulu Original)

Little Woods (2019)

October 17, 2019

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

October 18, 2019

Looking For Alaska : Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Wounds (2019)

October 20, 2019

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 7D

The Ladybug (2018)

October 21, 2019

Fairy Tail: Complete Season 9C

October 22, 2019

Benjamin (2019)

October 23, 2019

Castle Rock: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

October 25, 2019

Zomboat!: Series Premiere (ITV)

October 26, 2019

Killing Zoe (1994)

What’s Leaving Hulu on October 31?

88 Minutes (2007)

American Hearts (1993)

Au Pair 3: Adventure in Paradise (2009)

Baby Boom (1987)

Beauty & the Briefcase (2010)

Breakable You (2018)

Breaking Away (1979)

Bull Durham (1988)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Campus Confidential (2005)

Chinese Box (1997)

Cooties (2014)

Crimes of Fashion (2004)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Double Impact (1991)

Down in the Delta (1998)

Drumline (2002)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Fallen (2006)

Fan Girl (2015)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Advice (2001)

Holidays in Handcuffs (2007)

How to be a Latin Lover (2017)

Idiocracy (2006)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Joe (2014)

Kama Sutra (1997)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium (2007)

My Fake Fiancé (2009)

My Future Boyfriend (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Pizza My Heart (2005)

Repentance (2013)

Revenge of the Bridesmaids (2010)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Teen Spirit (2011)

Three Days (2001)

Till Dad Do Us Part (2001)

Tracker (2011)

Unbreakable (2000)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

