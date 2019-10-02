2019 iHeart Radio Music Festival Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Tonight, the iHeart Radio Music Festival will air on The CW at 8pm ET/PT.

iHeart Radio Music Festival Preview

Tonight’s lineup features a ton of top-notch celebs, including Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Green Day, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Hootie & the Blowfish, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Steve Aoki with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X, Tim McGraw and Zac Brown Band.

Who performed what? Miley took to the stage to belt out “Wrecking Ball” and a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” while Chance the Rapper knocked out his latest hit, “Hot Shower”. And don’t forget to check out Alicia Keys, who brings Lewis Capaldi up to the stage to sing “No One” and “Some You Loved”.

With a slew of new music coming out, Camila belted out (and for the first time) her new song, “Liar”.

And there’s more of that on its way. On October 2, Cabello took to social media to write that she will be releasing another new track “Cry For Me” on Friday. In her Twitter post, the singer shared that the song is “one of [her] favorites.” She continued, “I think everyone has felt this at one point or another,” Cabello shared. “When your ex moves on faster than you and of course you want them to be happy but just… not so fast.”

Cabello has announced the name of her next LP, Romance, but an official release date has not yet been announced.

In late September, Cabello performed a small private show for her fans at The Fillmore in Miami Beach, delivering fans an intimate experience.

According to Billboard, the artist sat down at one point during the show to discuss mental health with her fans. “I just wanted to remind you, in case you needed to hear it, to be kind and loving to yourself and talk to yourself like you would talk to your best friend,” she said.

The iHeart Radio Music Festival took place on September 20th and 21st, and will be broadcast tonight and tomorrow night on The CW at 8pm ET/PT. Miley Cyrus opened up the show on Tuesday, and later took to social media to reflect on her performance. She is quoted by iHeart as saying, “My favorite part about doing the show, I’ve done it a couple years, I’ve done it a few times. I think iHeartRadio was one of the first shows that I did where I really freaked people out. My microphone was a banana. People didn’t like that it was a sex joke. And I came out here in an outfit because my mom was really pissed off about and I didn’t know why, but then a million more moms were pissed about it too. So, then I kind of just thought she wanted the best for me. But I love this show because on nights where I get to share a stage with people like Def Leppard. I love a show that celebrates every type of music, every type of person; we’re all really unique. Everyone on the stage tonight is really unique. We fell in love with music in a totally different way, totally different upbringing. My parents, that was like food and water. Your job as a parent is to keep your kid alive, and the way that they did was by keeping us happy, and that was keeping the jukebox on 24/7. Whether it was listening to Stevie Nicks or Johnny Cash, my dad thought it was really important that I had more females than males in my jukebox. And I guess that’s why I’m sending you right now feeling really powerful, and I hope everyone else out there feels that same amount of power. There’s a lot to be done and we don’t have our whole lives to do it. We have to start right now. But you know, I think this show gives me freedom to get to sing the songs by the artists that are the reason why I’m on this stage right now. They influenced me and they reminded me that it was bigger than music. It was connecting to people like you. And getting to be in front of people like you is the dream. It’s the only thing that I’m made to do. So thank you for giving me a stage to stand on. [I] couldn’t do it without you. And you know what? I sing songs like ‘Can’t Stop’ for you, but then I sing a couple of songs for me, and this is ‘Comfortably Numb’ by Pink Floyd.”