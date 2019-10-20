Jaguars vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to bounce back from back-to-back losses with a matchup against winless Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown stadium on Sunday.

Jaguars vs Bengals Preview

Jacksonville was in the headlines this week for dealing former first-round pick Jalen Ramsey to the Rams in a blockbuster deal. The Jags got back a 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 fourth-round pick in the trade.

“We did a good job not letting that distract us,” cornerback A.J. Bouye said. “Now we just have to move forward.”

The Jaguars are 2-4, but are still within striking distance in the AFC South if they can turn things around. A matchup with the Bengals might be the remedy.

“The next two games, AFC opponents … they’re must wins,” Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette said. “We’ve got to get to that .500 mark. We know what to expect. We just have to come out and compete, finish and find ways to win. That’s the biggest thing we have to do. We’ve come up short in a lot of games in the past: some by two points, some by three points, some by a touchdown.”

Fournette can play a big role. He’s second in the AFC with 584 yards rushing, is averaging a solid 5.1 yards per carry and will be playing against the NFL’s worst rush defense.

Rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew came back to earth last week against the Saints, going just 14-for-29 for 163 yards and an interception.

Meanwhile, nothing has gone right for the Bengals, who have been without star wide receiver A.J. Green through their 0-6 start. The team has scored just 97 points this season.

“It’s one of those things where we didn’t expect it to look like this coming into the year, but it’s where we are,” quarterback Andy Dalton said. “You still go to work, and you still love this game. It has been tough, though.”

Dalton’s stats have been solid, passing for 1,647 and 7 touchdowns. But he also has 5 interceptions and has looking demoralized at times during games when relentless pressure is in his face.

Green has said he still has a “little way to go” to return to the field and has been the subject of trade talks, despite the Bengals saying it’s not in their plans to deal their No. 1 pass-catcher.

“I tell everybody I haven’t heard anything,” Green said. “I don’t fantasize about anything like that. I’m just trying to get healthy and go from there.”

The Jaguars are just 4-point favorites for the game and the total is at 43.5.