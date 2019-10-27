Jets vs Jaguars Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to get back to .500 on the season when they host the New York Jets in what are expected to be steamy conditions in Florida on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Jaguars on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Jaguars on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including New York and Jacksonville) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Jaguars on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including New York and Jacksonville) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Jaguars on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Jaguars on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Jaguars and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Jets vs Jaguars Preview

The Jaguars (3-4) and Jets (1-5) will have to not only endure each others’ bruising styles of play but they’ll also have to overcome the balmy weather conditions that are expected for Jacksonville on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s with high humidity levels, pushing the “feels-like” temps into the low 90s.

“It’s going to be a hot game,” said Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins. “In my opinion, they know we’re a cold-weather team and they’re going to try and hurry the speed of the game up, try to get us out of our element and tire us down a bit, and try to gash us with the run.”

Rain or shine, hot or cold, it doesn’t matter what the weather is like on Sunday, the Jets will have to execute a much better game plan than they did last Monday when they were embarrassed in front of a nationally-televised audience by the New England Patriots, 33-0.

Jets second-year quarterback Sam Darnold had his worst game as a pro, completing 11 of 32 passes for 86 yards and accounting for five turnovers in an effort that landed him a 3.6 rating.

Darnold, who wore a microphone for the ESPN broadcast, was picked up saying that he was “seeing ghosts.” The Jets were angered by the fact that the clip, which ended up going viral, made air in the first place.

The third overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold, missed three games with mono earlier in the season and then returned to torch the Dallas Cowboys for 338 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-22 win on Oct. 13 — a week before the Patriots debacle.

The Jets’ defense is ranked second in the league against the run, allowing just 3.3 yards per rush.

They will face a tough test on Sunday when they face-off with the NFL’s second-best rusher, Leonard Fournette, who has run for 715 yards on the season.

“They’re aggressive guys. They’re old-school football,” Jenkins said.

“You know what you’re going to get when you line up and run what they’re going to run. They’re not going to switch it up. Even if you know, you know. They can overpower you and just get after it. They have a physical group of tight ends as well, and they’re just trying to run it down your throat.”

The Jaguars are coming off a 27-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road last week, where their defense made three interceptions including one that was returned for a touchdown.

Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 15 of 32 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for 48 yards, leading the Jaguars to a comeback win.

The Bengals led 10-9 after three quarters but the Jaguars rallied to outscore them 18-7 in the fourth.

WEATHER:

It’s going to be a steamy afternoon in Jacksonville, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-80s with high humidity. There’s also a chance of a scattered thunderstorm during the game, as well.

ODDS:

Jaguars -6.5

Total Points Over/Under: 40.5