Kings vs Suns Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two Western Conference squads loaded with young talent meet up to kick off the season as the Sacramento Kings travel to take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

If the Kings vs Suns game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Kings vs Suns on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either NBC Sports California (Kings market) or Fox Sports Arizona (Suns market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Sacramento, Phoenix & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports California and Fox Sports Arizona are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kings vs Suns on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Sacramento, Phoenix & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports California and Fox Sports Arizona are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kings vs Suns on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kings vs Suns and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kings vs Suns and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Kings vs Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns start the season at home, where they were just 12-29 a season ago amid a miserable 19-63 season. But with a clean slate, the Suns are hoping to make some noise behind their young super-duo in Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

The team also signed Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric, Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminsky III to help bolster the roster with some veteran presence, and re-upped with Kelly Oubre Jr.

“Even our young players are guys that know the game, high-IQ players, well-coached guys who are ready to work,” Booker said. “The additions we made with Ricky, Dario and Aron Baynes — re-signing Kelly — I think we have NBA guys that know who they are in the NBA and know how to take it to the next level. That’s making a playoff push.”

New head coach Monty Williams only head coaching gig was in New Orleans, where he recorded a 173-221 record. That being said, he was a highly-touted assistant and will have his hands full in Phoenix.

“I can’t say enough about how excited I am about the challenge,” Williams said. “Not just this season but going forward.”

The Kings have also built a strong base of young talent, including sharpshooter Buddy Hield, who signed a multiyear extension this week.

“Buddy has made tremendous growth each season since joining the team and we are thrilled that he will remain a King as we continue to build an exciting future here in Sacramento,” general manager Vlade Divac said. “He has quickly established himself as an elite shooter in the league and is an important part of our young, dynamic core.”

With the likes of Marvin Bargley and De’Aaron Fox also providing strong contributions, the Kings have their sights set on their first return to the playoffs since the 2005–06 season.

“Some positives came from last season, especially in the summer,” said Bagley. “But not making the playoffs was something I thought about all summer. I just had that in the back of my mind that we still got to get to the playoffs and show everybody what we can do.”

Sacramento is listed as just a 1.5-point favorite for the game, with an expected total of 232.5.