Knicks vs Magic Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Knicks vs Magic game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV (Knicks and Magic markets) or Hulu with Live TV (Magic market). If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The Orlando Magic will host the New York Knicks at the Amway Center on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Magic on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either MSG (Knicks market) or Fox Sports Florida (Magic market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in New York, Orlando & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, MSG and Fox Sports Florida are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Magic on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Orlando & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Florida is part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. MSG is not included with Hulu, so this isn’t an option for those in the Knicks market.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Magic on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Magic and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com, such as one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Magic and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Knicks vs Magic Preview

The Knicks dropped three straight to open their season, then bested the Chicago Bulls 105-98 on Monday night, closing the game with a 15-0 run.

Rookie wing RJ Barrett grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds in a game-high 40 minutes, adding 19 points and 5 assists. Big man Bobby Portis led all participants with 28 points to go with 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. Portis, who’s in his first season with the Knicks, entered the night with 18 total points across three games.

The pair combined for 13 of the contest’s last 15 points.

“That’s the same Bobby Portis I see every day,” Barrett said, according to the New York Post. “He’s a fighter. He willed us at the end to that win, and we’re gonna need him all season.”

Third-year Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina, who entered the night having played sparingly, logged 22 minutes. He failed to score, shooting 0-of-6 from the field, but was on the floor for the entirety of the Knicks’ game-deciding run.

“His minutes were fantastic,” Knicks head coach David Fizdale said, per the Post. “He guarded, he set the tone defensively, he made some nice plays to set some people up, he got us organized. The shots will fall for him, but the thing I’m proud of is how he kept himself ready, like I knew he would.

“Every day he wasn’t playing he was in the gym getting a sweat, just letting me know, ‘Coach, I’m ready when you need me.’ So I was really proud of his effort.”

The Magic opened their season with a home victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they’ve since dropped a pair of road games by single digits.

On Monday night, they fell to the Toronto Raptors 104-95.

Third-year Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac scored a career-high 24 points to go with 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and a pair of blocks. He shot 5-of-7 from 3-point range, but his teammates went 7-of-32.

“We’ve just got to stick to the plan,” Isaac said, according to The Associated Press. “Guys haven’t shot the ball great. I hit some shots tonight but I haven’t shot the ball great. All of us, we just need to step up, make open shots and continue to trust the offense and we’ll be OK.”

Magic center Nikola Vučević, who last year made his first All-Star team, went 1-of-13 from the field, scoring 5 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

“Offensively, we can’t get much going,” Vučević said, per AP. “We need to figure it out sooner than later.”