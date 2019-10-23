Knicks vs Spurs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Knicks vs Spurs game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV or Amazon Prime (Spurs market). If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

After a disappointing offseason, the rebuilding New York Knicks being their season against the always steady San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at AT&T Center.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Spurs on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

Knicks vs Spurs Preview

The Knicks were hoping for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving when free agency rolled around this season. Instead, they ended up with the likes of Julius Randle, Bobby Portis and Marcus Morris — hardly pieces that can turn a team into a championship contender overnight.

The most notable player the Knicks added was through the draft in former Duke standout R.J. Barrett, who went No. 2 overall. He played well in the preseason, drawing rave reviews. But he isn’t letting it go to his head.

“I mean preseason, it counts for nothing,’’ Barrett said Tuesday after practice. “So [Wednesday] is where the real evaluation begins.

“I’ve been here for a while, getting used to it but now it’s like real. It’s real. As soon as I run out on the court, I’m going to feel a different type of vibe and different tension. I’m going to go out on the court and have fun with it.”

The Knicks finished 17-65 last season, so coach David Fizdale knows there’s some potential for improvement with the new-look roster.

“I don’t have a gauge or number, but I do think this team can be a lot better,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “I just think we got a good mix of talented players. The guys all add a different skill set that we didn’t have before. We added more shooting, couple more playmakers, we got some guys that can post. We got a guy or two that’s done it in the playoffs, which is a really valuable asset. That’s why I feel like this team is maybe further ahead than last year’s team.”

The Spurs have pillars in stars DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, but Dejounte Murray — a speed up-and-comer returning from an ACL tear — will add a new wrinkle to the squad that won 48 games a year ago. Murray signed a four-year extension just before the season.

“It’s just fun to watch these guys come out and play,” Popovich said. “I’m watching Dejounte and, my gosh, I haven’t seen a guy that fast in five, six or seven years. His speed is incredible and then you see Lonnie and he might be faster. Seeing that speed and athleticism is going to be fun to add to the program. So, pace and that sort of thing becomes pretty important.”

The Spurs are listed as 10-point favorites for the game with a total of 214 points.