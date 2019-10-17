Latin American Music Awards 2019 Time, Channel & Live Stream

Tonight is the 2019 Latin American Music Awards, also known as the Latin AMAs, and it airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the Telemundo network. But, there are additional show times as well. Read on below for a rundown on how to watch the full awards show online via live streaming, red carpet info, when the show airs, the performers, who is presenting, and more.

LATIN AMAS 2019 CHANNEL: The 2019 Latin American Music Awards airs on the Telemundo channel and it is held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

LATIN AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2019 DATE & TIME: The Latin AMAs air from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT. Then, the VIP Access special will air from 11:35 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET/PT and 10:35 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. CT. The VIP Access after-show will be hosted by Jessica Carrillo, Stephanie “Chiquibaby” Himonidis and Rodner Figueroa.

LATIN AMAS 2019 RED CARPET: Telemundo will air a red carpet special titled “Alfombra roja: Premios Latin American Music Awards 2019” from 7 – 8 p.m. ET/PT and 6 – 7 p.m. CT. NBC has reported that this red carpet pre-show will be hosted by Rashel Díaz, Rodner Figueroa, Jorge Bernal and Jessica Carrillo. In addition, ET Online will be reporting from the red carpet starting at 3 p.m. P.T./5 p.m. ET, and backstage starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH LATIN AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2019 ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Telemundo in the United States on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Telemundo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: Telemundo (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

LATIN AMAS 2019 PERFORMERS & PERFORMANCES: According to Billboard, some of the performers involved in this year’s Latin AMAs include CNCO, Gente De Zona, Farruko, Wisin & Yandel, Christian Nodal, Zion & Lennox, Beret, Abraham Mateo, Sofía Reyes, Lupita Infante, and Emilia Mernes. Additional performers include Anuel AA, Banda Los Sebastianes, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, El Micha, Esteman, Georgel, Greeicy, Jason Derulo, Justin Quiles, Lenier, Marc Anthony, Myke Towers, Nacho, Ne-Yo, Ozuna, Piso 21, Pitbull, Raymix, Romeo Santos, Silvestre Dangond, and Zion & Lennox, according to NBC.

LATIN AMAS 2019 PRESENTERS: Entertainment Tonight has stated that over 40 people are lined up to present the awards tonight and, according to NBC, they include Alessandra Rosaldo, Alex Sensation, Ana Jurka, Angélica Vale, Carlos Ponce, Carmen Aub, Catherine Siachoque, Catriona Gray, Chiquis, Christian Acosta, Claudia Vergara, Dalex, David Zepeda, De La Ghetto, Dra. Ana María Polo, Erasmo Provenza, Farina, Gaby Espino, Gregorio Pernia, Guaynaa, Isabella Castillo, Iván Arana, Jeidimar Rijos, Jessica Cediel, Jhay Cortez, Karim Mendiburu, Kate del Castillo, Kimberly Reyes, Larry Hernández, Lorenzo Méndez, Luis Figueroa, Lunay, María Celeste Arrarás, Mariah, Mario Lopez, Mark Tacher, Matías Novoa, MoMo, Nastassja Bolívar, Ninel Conde, Pepe Gamez, Snow, T3r Elemento and Yashua.

LATIN AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2019 HOST: Eugenio Derbez and Jacky Bracamontes are the hosts of this year’s big event.

LATIN AMAS 2019 WINNERS: Hola! has reported that this year, the International Artist Award of Excellence will go to Marc Anthony. Becky G is set to receive the Extraordinary Evolution Award. Ozuna leads the nominations this year with a total of 9.