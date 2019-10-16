How to Watch Tonight’s ‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 4 Online 10/16/2019

The Masked Singer season 2 episode 4 airs on Wednesday, October 16 at 8/7c on FOX. The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Once Upon a Mask,” reads “Six celebrities take the stage for their second performance.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 4 Preview

The 6 masked characters performing this week are the Black Widow Spider, Butterfly, Flamingo, Thingamajig, Skeleton, and Leopard. This means that viewers will be given even more clues about the masked singers, to make more educated guesses about the stars performing incognito.

At the end of the episode, another contestant will be voted out of the competition and another celebrity identity will be revealed.

Last week, Dr. Drew Pinksy was the fourth celebrity unmasked when it revealed that he was the man singing under the guise of the Eagle character. Previously, Laila Ali was unmasked as the Panda, Ninja was revealed to be the Ice Cream, and Johnny Weir was unmasked as the Egg.

After Dr. Drew was eliminated from the show, he talked to host Nick Cannon about the experience, saying “I have no rock ‘n’ roll fantasy. Well, at least I didn’t think I did. But when I put on the mask, suddenly it emerged. I think this experience has changed me. It challenged me, certainly. It feels like I got a little more range now. I can do things I didn’t know I could do. I could not do it without this [mask], I just could not do it.” Every celebrity unmasked so far has reflected on how much fun they had, and the significance of being able to perform without any pre-made judgments about who they are and what they’re famous for.

Ahead of the October 16 episode, FOX released a clip of Nick Cannon introducing a family-friendly drinking game for the celebrity panelists and viewers at home to enjoy. The game plays off of the show’s affinity for puns, and under Cannon’s rules, you drink every time a pun is made about one of the masked characters.

Tune in to new episodes of season 2 of The Masked Singer, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.