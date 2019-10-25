Netflix’s lineup for November, 2019 has been released and the new month is packed full of binge-worthy TV shows, critically-acclaimed movies and holiday specials to keep you occupied until Thanksgiving.

Season 2 of the long-awaited British black comedy The End of the F*cking World premieres on November 5, while season 3 of The Crown airs later in the month on November 17. Plenty of Netflix original movies, documentaries and a host of holiday films will make their way to the streaming platform as well.

VideoVideo related to netflix, november 2019: what’s new on netflix? what’s leaving? 2019-10-25T15:08:12-04:00

However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and TV series are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone.

Here’s what’s coming to, and leaving, Netflix in November, 2019:

November 1, 2019

American Son (Netflix Television Event)

Apache Warrior

Atypical: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Billy on the Street

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Drive (Netflix Film)

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Fire in Paradise (Netflix Documentary)

Grease

Hache (Netflix Original)

Hello Ninja (Netflix Family)

Holiday in the Wild (Netflix Film)

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Mars: Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Paid in Full

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! (Netflix Original)

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep: Season 3

The Game

The King (Netflix Film)

The Man Without Gravity (Netflix Film)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

True: Grabbleapple Harvest (Netflix Family)

Up North

We Are the Wave (Netflix Original)

Wild Child

Zombieland

November 4, 2019

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door (Netflix Documentary)

District 9

November 5, 2019

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix Original)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Tune in for Love (Netflix Film)

Undercover Brother 2

November 6, 2019

Burning Cane

SCAMS (Netflix Original)

Shadow

November 7, 2019

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

November 8, 2019

Busted!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (Netflix Original)

Green Eggs and Ham (Netflix Original)

Let It Snow (Netflix Film)

Paradise Beach (Netflix Film)

Wild District: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

November 9, 2019

Little Things: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

November 10, 2019

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 (Netflix Original)

November 11, 2019

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

November 12, 2019

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago (Netflix Original)

November 13, 2019

Maradona in Mexico (Netflix Documentary)

November 14, 2019

The Stranded (Netflix Original)

November 15, 2019

Avlu: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Club (Netflix Original)

Earthquake Bird (Netflix Film)

GO!: The Unforgettable Party (Netflix Family)

House Arrest (Netflix Film)

I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry (Netflix Original)

Klaus (Netflix Film)

Llama Llama: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

November 16, 2019

Suffragette

November 17, 2019

The Crown: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

November 19, 2019

Iliza: Unveiled (Netflix Original)

No hay tiempo para la verguenza (Netflix Documentary)

November 20, 2019

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (Netflix Documentary)

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros (Netflix Documentary)

November 21, 2019

The Knight Before Christmas (Netflix Film)

Mortel (Netflix Original)

November 22, 2019

Dino Girl Gauko (Netflix Family)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix Original)

The Dragon Prince: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

High Seas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon frère (Netflix Film)

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Narcoworld: Dope Stories (Netflix Original)

Nobody’s Looking (Netflix Original)

Singapore Social (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 (Netflix Family)

November 23, 2019

End of Watch

November 24, 2019

Shot Caller

November 25, 2019

Dirty John: Season 1

November 26, 2019

Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters Save Christmas (Netflix Family)

True: Winter Wishes (Netflix Family)

November 27, 2019

Broken (Netflix Documentary)

The Irishman (Netflix Film)

November 28, 2019

Holiday Rush (Netflix Film)

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That (Netflix Original)

Merry Happy Whatever (Netflix Original)

Mytho (Netflix Original)

November 29, 2019

Atlantics (Netflix Film)

Chip and Potato: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

I Lost My Body (Netflix Film)

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

The Movies That Made Us (Netflix Original)

Sugar Rush Christmas (Netflix Original)

What’s Leaving Netflix in November? (Leaving November 1)

42

300

A Dog’s Life

As Good as It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop’s Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense

Leaving November 2, 2019

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

Leaving November 3, 2019

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

Leaving November 5, 209

Blue Bloods: Season 1-8



Leaving November 15, 2019

Continuum: Season 1-4

Leaving November 16, 2019

Mamma Mia!



Leaving November 22, 2019

Nikita: Season 1-4

Leaving November 23, 2019

The Red Road: Season 1-2

Leaving November 25, 2019

Boyhood

Leaving November 29, 2019

Coco

Leaving November 30, 2019

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2

READ NEXT: TV Premieres & Schedule for November 2019

