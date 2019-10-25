Netflix, November 2019: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

Netflix’s lineup for November, 2019 has been released and the new month is packed full of binge-worthy TV shows, critically-acclaimed movies and holiday specials to keep you occupied until Thanksgiving.
Season 2 of the long-awaited British black comedy The End of the F*cking World premieres on November 5, while season 3 of The Crown airs later in the month on November 17. Plenty of Netflix original movies, documentaries and a host of holiday films will make their way to the streaming platform as well.
However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and TV series are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone.
Here’s what’s coming to, and leaving, Netflix in November, 2019:
November 1, 2019
- American Son (Netflix Television Event)
- Apache Warrior
- Atypical: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
- Billy on the Street
- Christmas Break-In
- Christmas in the Heartlands
- Christmas Survival
- Drive (Netflix Film)
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Fire in Paradise (Netflix Documentary)
- Grease
- Hache (Netflix Original)
- Hello Ninja (Netflix Family)
- Holiday in the Wild (Netflix Film)
- Holly Star
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- Love Jones
- Mars: Season 2
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
- Paid in Full
- Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! (Netflix Original)
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Rounders
- Santa Girl
- Sling Blade
- Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
- Step Brothers
- The Christmas Candle
- The Deep: Season 3
- The Game
- The King (Netflix Film)
- The Man Without Gravity (Netflix Film)
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- True: Grabbleapple Harvest (Netflix Family)
- Up North
- We Are the Wave (Netflix Original)
- Wild Child
- Zombieland
November 4, 2019
- A Holiday Engagement
- Christmas Crush
- Dear Santa
- The Devil Next Door (Netflix Documentary)
- District 9
November 5, 2019
- The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix Original)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
- Tune in for Love (Netflix Film)
- Undercover Brother 2
November 6, 2019
- Burning Cane
- SCAMS (Netflix Original)
- Shadow
November 7, 2019
- The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
November 8, 2019
- Busted!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (Netflix Original)
- Green Eggs and Ham (Netflix Original)
- Let It Snow (Netflix Film)
- Paradise Beach (Netflix Film)
- Wild District: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
November 9, 2019
- Little Things: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
November 10, 2019
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 (Netflix Original)
November 11, 2019
- A Single Man
- Chief of Staff: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
November 12, 2019
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
- Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago (Netflix Original)
November 13, 2019
- Maradona in Mexico (Netflix Documentary)
November 14, 2019
- The Stranded (Netflix Original)
November 15, 2019
- Avlu: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Club (Netflix Original)
- Earthquake Bird (Netflix Film)
- GO!: The Unforgettable Party (Netflix Family)
- House Arrest (Netflix Film)
- I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry (Netflix Original)
- Klaus (Netflix Film)
- Llama Llama: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
November 16, 2019
- Suffragette
November 17, 2019
- The Crown: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
November 19, 2019
- Iliza: Unveiled (Netflix Original)
- No hay tiempo para la verguenza (Netflix Documentary)
November 20, 2019
- Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (Netflix Documentary)
- Dream/Killer
- Lorena, la de pies ligeros (Netflix Documentary)
November 21, 2019
- The Knight Before Christmas (Netflix Film)
- Mortel (Netflix Original)
November 22, 2019
- Dino Girl Gauko (Netflix Family)
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix Original)
- The Dragon Prince: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
- High Seas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
- Mon frère (Netflix Film)
- Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Narcoworld: Dope Stories (Netflix Original)
- Nobody’s Looking (Netflix Original)
- Singapore Social (Netflix Original)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 (Netflix Family)
November 23, 2019
- End of Watch
November 24, 2019
- Shot Caller
November 25, 2019
- Dirty John: Season 1
November 26, 2019
- Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Netflix Original)
- Super Monsters Save Christmas (Netflix Family)
- True: Winter Wishes (Netflix Family)
November 27, 2019
- Broken (Netflix Documentary)
- The Irishman (Netflix Film)
November 28, 2019
- Holiday Rush (Netflix Film)
- John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That (Netflix Original)
- Merry Happy Whatever (Netflix Original)
- Mytho (Netflix Original)
November 29, 2019
- Atlantics (Netflix Film)
- Chip and Potato: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- I Lost My Body (Netflix Film)
- La Reina del Sur: Season 2
- The Movies That Made Us (Netflix Original)
- Sugar Rush Christmas (Netflix Original)
What’s Leaving Netflix in November? (Leaving November 1)
- 42
- 300
- A Dog’s Life
- As Good as It Gets
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Chasing Liberty
- Gran Torino
- Groundhog Day
- Little Women
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
- Road House
- Romeo Is Bleeding
- Scary Movie 2
- Scream
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Stardust
- Stitches
- Taking Lives
- The American
- The Bank Job
- The Bishop’s Wife
- The House Bunny
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Sixth Sense
Leaving November 2, 2019
- Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3
Leaving November 3, 2019
- Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1
Leaving November 5, 209
- Blue Bloods: Season 1-8
Leaving November 15, 2019
- Continuum: Season 1-4
Leaving November 16, 2019
- Mamma Mia!
Leaving November 22, 2019
- Nikita: Season 1-4
Leaving November 23, 2019
- The Red Road: Season 1-2
Leaving November 25, 2019
- Boyhood
Leaving November 29, 2019
- Coco
Leaving November 30, 2019
- Life Unexpected: Season 1-2
