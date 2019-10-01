Netflix, October 2019: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

Netflix’s lineup for October, 2019 has been released and the new month is packed full of binge-worthy shows, movies and documentaries to keep you occupied while the weather starts to cool off and you wait for Halloween.
Big Mouth season 3 and Peaky Blinders season 5 are both available on October 4 this month, followed by Schitt’s Creek season 5 on October 10. A handful of horror and holiday films will be arriving as well as a plethora of kids Halloween specials like “The Spooky Tales of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween” and “Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween.”
However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available through Netflix forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.
Here’s what’s coming to, and leaving, Netflix in October, 2019:
October 1, 2019
- 93 days
- A.M.I.
- Along Came a Spider
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Blow
- Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 2
- Charlie’s Angels
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
- Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
- Crash
- Exit Wounds
- Good Burger
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Honey 2
- House of the Witch
- Lagos Real Fake Life
- Men in Black II
- Moms at War
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin’
- No Reservations
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- One Direction: This Is Us
- Payday
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Scream 2
- Senna
- Signal: Season 1
- Sin City
- Sinister Circle
- Supergirl
- Superman Returns
- Surf’s Up
- The Bucket List
- The Flintstones
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- The Island
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Tomorrow with You: Season 1
- Trainspotting
- Troy
- Tunnel: Season 1
- Unaccompanied Minors
- Walking Out
October 2, 2019
- Living Undocumented
- Ready to Mingle / Solteras
- Rotten: Season 2
October 3, 2019
- Seis Manos
October 4, 2019
- Big Mouth: Season 3
- Creeped Out: Season 2
- In the Tall Grass
- Peaky Blinders: Season 5
- Raising Dion
- Super Monsters: Season 3
- Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween
October 5, 2019
- Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
October 7, 2019
- Match! Tennis Juniors
- The Water Diviner
October 8, 2019
- The Spooky Tales of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
- Dean Cole: Cole Hearted
October 9, 2019
- After
- Rhythm + Flow
October 10, 2019
- Schitt’s Creek: Season 5
- Ultramarine Magmell
October 11, 2019
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Fractured
- Haunted: Season 2
- Insatiable: Season 2
- La Influencia
- Plan Coeur: Season 2
- The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
- The Forest of Love
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2
October 12, 2019
- Banlieusards
October 18, 2019
- The Yard / Avlu
- Baby: Season 2
- Eli
- Interior Design Masters
- Living with Yourself
- MeatEater: Season 8
- Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
- Seventeen
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
- Tell Me Who I Am
- The House of Flowers: Season 2
- The Laundromat
- Toon: Season 1
- Toon: Season 2
- Unnatural Selection
- Upstarts
October 19, 2019
- Men in Black
October 21, 2019
- Echo in the Canyon
- Free Fire
October 22, 2019
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
October 23, 2019
- Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
- Dancing with the Birds
- Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
October 24, 2019
- Daybreak
- Revenge of Pontianak
October 25, 2019
- A Tale of Love and Darkness
- Assimilate
- Brigada Costa del Sol
- Brotherhood
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
- It Takes a Lunatic
- Monzon
- Nailed It! France
- Nailed It! Spain
- Prank Encounters
- Rattlesnake
- The Kominsky Method: Season 2
October 28, 2019
- A 3 Minute Hug
- Little Miss Sumo
- Shine On with Reese: Season 1
October 28, 2019
- Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy
October 30, 2019
- Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine
October 31, 2019
- Kengan Ashura: Part II
- Nowhere Man
- Raging Bull
What’s Leaving Netflix? October 1
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- All the President’s Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cabaret (1972)
- Casper
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Cloverfield
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Empire Records
- Evolution
- Forks Over Knives
- Frances Ha
- Free State of Jones
- Get Carter
- Gremlins
- Hoosiers
- Impractical Jokers: Season 1
- In Bruges
- Julie & Julia
- Lakeview Terrace
- Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
- Obsessed
- Pineapple Express
- Platoon
- Quiz Show
- She’s Out of My League
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Nightmare
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Leaving October 5
- Despicable Me 3
Leaving October 7
- David Blaine: What Is Magic?
- Scream 4
Leaving October 9
- Little Witch Academia
- Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
- Sword Art Online II: Season 1
Leaving October 15
- El Internado: Seasons 1-7
Leaving October 20
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
Leaving October 25
- The Carrie Diaries: Seasons 1-2
Leaving October 29
- The Fall: Series 1
- The Imitation Game
