Netflix, October 2019: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

Netflix’s lineup for October, 2019 has been released and the new month is packed full of binge-worthy shows, movies and documentaries to keep you occupied while the weather starts to cool off and you wait for Halloween.

Big Mouth season 3 and Peaky Blinders season 5 are both available on October 4 this month, followed by Schitt’s Creek season 5 on October 10. A handful of horror and holiday films will be arriving as well as a plethora of kids Halloween specials like “The Spooky Tales of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween” and “Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween.”

However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available through Netflix forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

Here’s what’s coming to, and leaving, Netflix in October, 2019:

October 1, 2019

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

October 2, 2019

Living Undocumented

Ready to Mingle / Solteras

Rotten: Season 2

October 3, 2019

Seis Manos

October 4, 2019

Big Mouth: Season 3

Creeped Out: Season 2

In the Tall Grass

Peaky Blinders: Season 5

Raising Dion

Super Monsters: Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

October 5, 2019

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

October 7, 2019

Match! Tennis Juniors

The Water Diviner

October 8, 2019

The Spooky Tales of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Dean Cole: Cole Hearted

October 9, 2019

After

Rhythm + Flow

October 10, 2019

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell

October 11, 2019

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Fractured

Haunted: Season 2

Insatiable: Season 2

La Influencia

Plan Coeur: Season 2

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch

The Forest of Love

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2

October 12, 2019

Banlieusards

October 18, 2019

The Yard / Avlu

Baby: Season 2

Eli

Interior Design Masters

Living with Yourself

MeatEater: Season 8

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

Seventeen

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2

Tell Me Who I Am

The House of Flowers: Season 2

The Laundromat

Toon: Season 1

Toon: Season 2

Unnatural Selection

Upstarts

October 19, 2019

Men in Black

October 21, 2019

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

October 22, 2019

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

October 23, 2019

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Dancing with the Birds

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

October 24, 2019

Daybreak

Revenge of Pontianak

October 25, 2019

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol

Brotherhood

Dolemite Is My Name

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3

It Takes a Lunatic

Monzon

Nailed It! France

Nailed It! Spain

Prank Encounters

Rattlesnake

The Kominsky Method: Season 2

October 28, 2019

A 3 Minute Hug

Little Miss Sumo

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

October 28, 2019

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

October 30, 2019

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

October 31, 2019

Kengan Ashura: Part II

Nowhere Man

Raging Bull

What’s Leaving Netflix? October 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She’s Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Leaving October 5

Despicable Me 3

Leaving October 7

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4

Leaving October 9

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1

Leaving October 15

El Internado: Seasons 1-7

Leaving October 20

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Leaving October 25

The Carrie Diaries: Seasons 1-2

Leaving October 29

The Fall : Series 1

The Imitation Game

READ NEXT: Hulu, October 2019: What’s New on Hulu This Month? What’s Leaving?

