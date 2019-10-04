Nets vs Franca Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Brooklyn Nets will host Brazilian side Franca Basquetebol Clube at the Barclays Center on Friday in NBA preseason action.

Brooklyn Nets vs Franca Preview

The Nets served as one of the league’s biggest surprises a season ago, going 42-40 and claiming the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed before getting bounced in five games by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

General manager Sean Marks overhauled the roster over the summer, dealing first-time All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell to the Golden State Warriors in a sign-and-trade to acquire 2014 MVP Kevin Durant and signing point guard Kyrie Irving and center DeAndre Jordan in free agency.

Durant, Irving, and Jordan — who collectively boast 17 All-Star nods and 14 All-NBA selections — decided to join the upstart Nets together.

“We just had to be honest with each other. That morning, the morning of free agency, we still had no idea what we were doing,” Irving told Sports Illustrated. “We didn’t know the rules, what the things were going forward to make it happen, we just want to care for one another in a way where we can build for the next four years and on. We want to build our careers together, we want to do this as a team. And what better place to do it than Brooklyn, with all these guys who had worked their tails off?”

Durant tore his ACL in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. With a typical recovery period of 9-12 months, it’s unclear if the superstar forward will suit up for Brooklyn this season.

“It was easy to see what these guys brought to the table,” Durant said of his new team, per Sports Illustrated. “It’s not like I had to do any deep analysis on any player.”

He added: “I thought about it for a couple seconds, how my life would look in all those [other] places, and ultimately I wanted to be here.”

Durant noted the presence of Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson also contributed to his desire to play in Brooklyn.

“I really liked his approach to his craft as a coach,” Durant said, according to the New York Post. “That drew me in pretty quickly.”

Franca Basquetebol Clube has won a record 11 championships in the NBB, Brazil’s top professional basketball league, but their last title came in 1999, when they claimed their third in a row.

Last year, they went to the NBB finals for the first time since 2011, falling to Flamengo Basketball 3-2 in the series.

“Undoubtedly facing a team there (in the US) is a milestone in the history of Franca basketball,” head coach Hélio told Globo, according to Nets Daily. “It is a unique experience, we hope to live up to the event.”