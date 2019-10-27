Panthers vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The San Francisco 49ers have a chance to start 7-0 for the first time since 1990 as the host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Panthers vs 49ers Preview

One of the most interesting stories of the NFL season so far has been the success of the San Francisco 49ers, who are looking to move their record to remain perfect against a tough Panthers team that has won four in a row after dropping their first two.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t making too much out of the hot start from his team.

”You get better or you get worse, you don’t stay the same,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. ”As this year goes, it gets harder and harder. And, we’ve got to make sure as it gets harder, we have to get better if we want to meet our own expectations.”

The Niners made a splash with a big trade this week, bringing in Denver pass-catcher Emmanuel Sanders to give quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a true No. 1 wide receiver.

”We feel he’s a guy who can come in and help us a lot this year and we’ll see where it goes for him after that,” Shanahan said.

Sanders is happy for a change of scenery after spending his last five-plus seasons in Denver. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos and has twice made the Pro Bowl.

“It feels good [to be here],” Sanders said Wednesday, via ESPN. “Obviously, I’ve got a lot of love for the Broncos. I spent six years there, won a Super Bowl there and I love that organization. But to be a 49er, it’s like a new energy and new environment. It reminds me of when I left the Steelers and went to the Broncos.

“I needed a change of scenery, and it feels good to have a change of scenery. And what a great locker room the 49ers have here. I’m just trying to come in and bring even more positive energy and bring another spark to this offense.”

The Panthers will start second-year quarterback Kyle Allen for the game as Cam Newton still readies for a return. Allen has exceeded all expectations so far.

”The more he plays, the more comfortable he gets and the more his confidence builds,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said.

The 49ers are a 5.5-point home favorite for the game, with a total of just 42 posted thanks to two strong defensive units.