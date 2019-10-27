Browns vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Cleveland Browns haven’t lived up to the hype with a 2-4 start, and the road doesn’t get any easier as they head to Foxborough to take on the unbeaten Patriots on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Patriots on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Browns vs Patriots on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Cleveland and Boston) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Browns vs Patriots on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Cleveland and Boston) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Browns vs Patriots on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Patriots on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Browns vs Patriots and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Browns vs Patriots Preview

The Browns have stumbled to a 2-4 start and quarterback Baker Mayfield seems to have regressed after a year where he set the rookie record for touchdown passes. The NFL’s leader in interceptions (11) now faces the NFL’s top unit in picking off opposing QBs. The Pats top-ranked defense has 18 interceptions this season and is coming off a throughly dominant 33-0 victory against the Jets a week ago where they picked off Sam Darnold four times.

“They try to get you to give the perfect look or perfect protection and they mix stuff up,” Mayfield said of New England’s defense. “They pressure you. They hit you up. If you are a young quarterback, you can see that.”

That being said, the Patriots aren’t taking the matchup against the mobile Mayfield lightly.

“The way Baker Mayfield plays, he’s able to escape the pocket, (and) still throw the ball on the money,” said Patriots safety Devin McCourty. “So, it’s an offense that you have to be ready to go (against).”

Odell Beckham Jr., Mayfield’s top option in the passing game, is a fan of the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. He talked about his admiration for what they do in New England this week.

“Going against Bill Belichick, it’s somebody I have a lot of much respect for. Probably talk to him before and after the game. He tells me the same thing every time: ‘I hope you enjoy today, because there’s not going to be much for you.’” That’s what he does every single time. He’s going to coach them up and they’re going to be ready and prepared.”

Belichick returned the compliment.

“He can score from anywhere on the field,” Belichick said of OBJ. “Running by you, making acrobatic catches or catching a short pass and breaking tackles and getting through the defense that way. So he’s another player that’s been moved into some different locations formationally, so you don’t always know exactly where he’s going to be and coach Kitchens and their offensive coaches do a great job of not only moving him around but moving other players offensively into different locations so you just defensively are challenged to, first of all, find where the great players are and then, secondly, to be able to defend them and it’s a big challenge.”

The Patriots are 12-point favorites as they seek their 20th consecutive home victory, with a total of 44.5 points expected.