Pelicans vs Rockets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Pelicans vs Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets (0-1) look to rebound from their season-opening loss when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) on Saturday night.

The Rockets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 117-111 on Thursday, spoiling the reunion of old teammates, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

It was a tale of two halves for the Rockets, as they shot 11 of 21 from three-point distance in the first half to build a 16-point halftime lead.

As hot as they were in the opening half, they were as cool in the second, missing 22 of 27 from beyond the arc.

Harden, the NBA MVP in 2018, struggled mightily from the floor on Thursday, making only 2 of 13 shots, which included missing 7 of 8 from three-point range.

“If we make those shots, it’s a different ballgame. We didn’t,” said Harden. “I’m very confident. We just watched film, and we’re probably more confident than we were before the game just by watching that film.

“Our shot opportunities that we had offensively (boosted that confidence), and defensively how we were active, our energy, the spirit that we had. That’s going to carry us a long way.”

Although he was not sharp in the opener, Harden filled up the stat sheet, scoring 19 points with 14 assists and 7 rebounds.

Westbrook, who was acquired by the Rockets from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a major offseason splash, led the team with 24 points and added 16 rebounds and 7 assists in his Houston debut.

“I think that’s the way we’re going to play,” Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Against one of the best, if not the best, defensive team, I thought we took really good shots and missed them for whatever reason. But we can clean that up. That’s not going to happen too often. So I’m encouraged.”

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have lost their first two games of the season in competitive fashion.

New Orleans fell to the Dallas Mavericks at home on Friday 123-116 after having had a 14-point first-half lead.

The Pelicans held a 41-27 lead after the first quarter but were outscored 45-23 in the second.

“It’s all a learning process, and you can learn from everything, good or bad,” Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday said.

“Going back and seeing all the mistakes that are correctable is part of the biggest positive and not feeling like it’s a negative but feeling like it’s something we can look forward to.”

Playing without the No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson, the Pelicans have hung in their first two games.

New Orleans pushed the defending champion Toronto Raptors to overtime on the season’s opening night on Tuesday, before falling 130-122.

Brandon Ingram, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade, has led the Pelicans early-on, scoring 47 points in their first two games.

The Rockets and Pelicans split their four regular-season matchups last year, with the road team winning each contest.

