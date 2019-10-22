Raptors vs Pelicans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors and the upstart New Orleans Pelicans tip-off the 2019-2020 season on Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Raptors vs Pelicans live stream via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Raptors vs Pelicans Preview

The Toronto Raptors begin defense of their NBA championship on Tuesday night when they host the New Orleans Pelicans, as the 2019-2020 NBA season officially tips off.

The Raptors, who defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games in last season’s NBA Finals, will celebrate their first title with a ring ceremony and championship banner raising before the game.

The reigning champions will look a bit different than when we saw them last hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy in June, with the NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard having had departed to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason.

Although they will be without Leonard, the Raptors return a core group from the team that won 58 regular-season games, including Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Marc Gasol and the NBA’s Most Improved Player from last season, Pascal Siakam.

Not that they could have won the title without him, but an interesting fact that Toronto fans can hang onto coming into this year, is that the Raptors were 17-5 when Leonard was out of the lineup last season.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be looking to get out to a good start like they did last year when they won their first four games.

However, it was all downhill from there for New Orleans, as they finished 33-49.

Winners of the draft lottery, the Pelicans would go on to land the No. 1 overall pick, phenom Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans and basketball fans around the world will unfortunately have to wait a while to see the rookie stud make his debut.

Williamson will miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, the Pelicans announced on Monday.

Holding down the fort until Williamson returns will be an exciting cast that features Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Derrick Favors and JJ Redick.

Toronto fans who don’t have a ticket to get into Scotiabank Arena for the home opener on Tuesday night will get the chance to celebrate their team’s championship at a free tailgate in Jurassic Park – the outdoor fan zone that became famous during last season’s playoff run.

LAST MEETING:

Raptors won 127-104 in New Orleans on Mar. 8, 2019

ODDS:

Raptors -7

Total Over/Under: 231