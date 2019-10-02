Rays vs Athletics Live Stream: How to Watch AL Wild Card Game Online

The Tampa Bay Rays head west to take on the Oakland Athletics in a winner-take-all AL Wild Card game on Wednesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:10 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rays vs Athletics on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle comes with 25-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rays vs Athletics on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rays vs Athletics on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your YouTube TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Rays vs Athletics AL Wild Card Game Preview

History in winner-take-all games has not be kind to the A’s. Oakland has lost eight straight games of that type since 2000, going 1-14 with a chance to advance to the next round.

The A’s will hand the ball to 27-year-old Sean Manaea, who will be making his first playoff start.

“I’ve never pitched in front of 50,000 people,” Manaea said. “This is one of those opportunities I think about a lot.”

The starting pitcher spot was a tough decision for manager Bob Melvin, who was also debating throwing veteran Mike Fiers in.

“I think it came down to the fact that since Manaea’s been back, he’s pitched great every single game out,” Melvin said. “We were lucky to have two guys to consider in that respect and a luxury to have two guys we’d be comfortable with, but Manaea will start.”

In five starts, Manaea is 4-0, with a 1.21 ERA, allowing a .160 average. Another thing he has going for him is that he’s a lefty, which will make things just a little tougher on the Rays.

“Some,” Melvin said. “They’re a tough team to forecast. They match up so well. They’re probably going to have seven or eight righties in there anyway, but they’re a difficult roster to have to deal with.

“If you start a righty, you know you’re going to get a number of lefties in there. As the game goes along, they’re going to try to match up with who you put in the game. So there was some thought to that, but they seem to be good on both sides of it. They have some righties that get your attention, they have a lot of lefties that get your attention. I think it ended up coming down more to how good Manaea has been than anything else.”

The Rays will trot out Charlie Morton, who started Game 7 of the World Series a year ago — a game the Astros won. Morton came over to the Rays in the offseason and notched a 16-6 record with a 3.05 ERA.

“We wouldn’t want anybody else out there right now,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

The Rays are 48-33 on the road this season and expect a hostile environment in Oakland.

“Whatever they throw at us, all the head-banging, little 10-year-olds out there flipping us off like we’ve had in years past … we’ll be ready to play,” Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier said.