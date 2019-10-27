Cardinals vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The 6-1 New Orleans Saints welcome back their field general Drew Brees on Sunday when they host the upstart Arizona Cardinals in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Cardinals vs Saints Preview

The New Orleans Saints (6-1) will get their 12-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Drew Brees back on Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1).

The Saints plan to start the 40-year-old Brees, who hasn’t played since suffering a torn ligament in the thumb of his passing hand on Sept. 15 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Teddy Bridgewater did more than just hold down the fort for Brees, leading the Saints to five straight wins since the record-breaking quarterback went down.

Brees had surgery on the injured thumb on Sept. 18 and returned to full practice this week.

“He prepares harder than anyone to ever play the game, so he’s been putting in overtime getting ready, getting his game mode on,” Saints left tackle Terron Armstead said. “He looked sharp. He looked good. His communication is right back where he left off and of course we’re excited for him.

“You know what Drew brings to this team, to this city, to this sport, so to have that value be inputted into our offense at any point is going to be uplifting.”

The Saints will continue to be without their star running back Alvin Kamara, who will not play Sunday, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kamara, who is dealing with knee and ankle injuries, missed last week’s game in Chicago against the Bears.

Latavius Murray stepped up for the Saints in Kamara’s absence last week, rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns in New Orleans’ 36-25 win.

The Cardinals will be coming into Sunday’s game riding high on a three-game win streak.

Arizona outlasted the New York Giants last Sunday 27-21 in a rain-soaked affair on the road.

Cardinals second-year running back Chase Edmonds had a break-out performance, rushing for 126 yards and three scores.

Meanwhile, Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, after picking up four sacks in a monstrous effort against the Giants.

ODDS:

Saints -12.5

Total Points Over/Under: 48