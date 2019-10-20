Saints vs Bears Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New Orleans Saints are on a four-game winning streak, but will be tested without some key pieces out on the road against a tough Chicago Bears squad on Sunday.

Saints vs Bears Preview

Injuries have been the story this week for the Saints, with star running back Alvin Kamara being confirmed as out of the game against the Bears.

But since veteran starting QB Drew Brees went down with a thumb injury, backup Teddy Bridgewater has been solid for the Saints. He’s completed about 69 percent of his passes for 1,089 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Even more impressive has been the Saints defense and special teams, which has more than made up for the absence of Brees.

“There’s guys coming from everywhere and it doesn’t matter who is out there. Obviously, you start off with their front line and they all jump out at you, but Cameron Jordan and then Marcus Davenport off the edge, they’re playing superfast,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said. “You have to know where they’re at all times. What they’re doing is they are really helping out the backend. They already have a good back end. They have good linebackers. So you put all that together and you have a good defense, and that’s what they have done. The attack the quarterback, both in the run and pass game. They play physical, they fly around, they play fast, they play physical, they play aggressive. And that’s why they’re successful.”

The Bears will welcome back starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who was injured against the Vikings on Sept. 29.

“I felt that each game leading up to that Vikings game, until he got hurt, that there was (improvement),” Nagy said. “Progression-wise where he’s going, playing faster, seeing at the line of scrimmage that he’s getting into checks or seeing progressions, adjustments at the line of scrimmage — way quicker than what he was.”

With Trubisky being banged up, the bye week came just in time for the Bears, who need a win to keep pace in the ultra-competitive NFC North.

“Everything happens for a reason. When you look at the schedule, it comes out, you say, oh man, the bye week is early. Well maybe there’s reasons for that. We had a couple of guys banged up. Now we will just get to see,” Nagy said. “It bought us more time and now we have just got to see day by day where these players are at and if they are able to go or not.”

But where the Bears shine is defensively, most notably through pass-rusher Khalil Mack, who has 4.5 sacks this season.

“He’s one of the best. He presents a lot of challenges. He’s physical. He’s real flexible. He can get on an edge,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said of Mack. “We’ve got to pay attention to where he is on every snap and he can turn a game around. We’ve seen that too many times. I think that’s one of the keys in this game.”

The Bears are a four-point home favorite for the game.