How to Watch Ravens vs Seahawks Online Without Cable

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are seeking a third consecutive win as they take on MVP contender Russell Wilson and the 5-1 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Ravens vs Seahawks Preview

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has quickly inserted himself into the NFL MVP conversation with his stellar play this season. Wilson has thrown for 1,704 yards, 14 touchdown and no interceptions, using his legs to develop and make plays in the only the way he can.

According to the Associated Press, he’s just the fourth QB in league history to start the season with six straight games with a passer rating of 100 or higher.

On the other sideline will be Lamar Jackson, who is a fan of Wilson’s game.

“I love everything about his game,” Jackson said. “He’s a great quarterback. He makes guys miss. He breaks the pocket, and there will be guys chasing him everywhere. He knows what to do with the ball — dish it out, go to a checkdown. He makes plays. He’s a playmaker, and that’s what you need in a guy and at the quarterback position. That’s what he is.”

The admiration is mutual, as Wilson has had a good look at how Jackson has made a name for himself. Last week in a 23-17 win against the Bengals, Jackson passed for 236 yards and ran for another 152 and a score.

“People always mention his speed. That’s obvious. But I think the mixture of all the different things he can do — he can throw it down the field, he’s tough, he hangs in there, he’s a smart player too,” Wilson said. “You put all those things together with his elusiveness, which is as good as it gets, probably best you’ve ever seen kind of speed, he’s really special.”

A big storyline for the game will be the return of Earl Thomas to the Pacific Northwest. Thomas, now the starting safety for the Ravens, was a founding member of the Legion of Boom in Seattle, although few of his buddies are still sporting Seahawks jerseys.

“I don’t know what this game is going to bring, but I definitely respect and love the organization. They gave me my first shot,” Thomas said.

The Seahawks are ready to welcome Thomas back to CenturyLink Field, and All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner doesn’t expect the boo birds to come out.

“He did so much for this organization. He did so much for this team,” Wagner said of Thomas, his teammate from 2012-18. “He’s a legend here. I would expect him to be well received. It’s a guy whose jersey will probably be retired, and there should be a lot of respect for him.”

The Seahawks are 3-point favorites.